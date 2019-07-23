You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Australia financial watchdog proposes tighter terms for exec pay

Tue, Jul 23, 2019 - 8:29 AM

[BENGALURU] Australia's prudential watchdog has proposed tighter terms for executive pay at the country's financial firms, after a public inquiry last year blamed flawed incentives for widespread wrongdoing in the industry.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA), which supervises institutions across banking, insurance and superannuation, on Tuesday released a discussion paper suggesting reforms to the remuneration framework.

The proposed changes include limiting the importance of financial performance in defining variable pay to increase focus on risks related to culture and governance.

These reforms underline a push for more scrutiny in the wake of the Royal Commission inquiry last year that found serious flaws in the management of compliance and risk.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

APRA also said minimum deferral periods for variable pay of up to seven years will be introduced for senior executives in larger, more complex entities to ensure they have "skin in the game" for longer.

"It was clear that existing remuneration arrangements in many entities were not incentivising the right behaviours," APRA's deputy chair, John Lonsdale, said.

Just a day earlier, Australia's biggest retail shareholder group asked investors to reject the executive pay plans of investment bank Macquarie Group, accusing it of withholding pertinent information and setting overly achievable performance targets.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Sterling drops again as markets raise bets on no-deal Brexit

Sterling dives as bets on no-deal Brexit rise

Taiwan stocks offer hefty yields, but investors still selling

Britain's new leader won't save most-hated market from grip of Brexit

Get ready for more Chinese defaults

Asean the “real prize” for Singapore’s upcoming digital banks: Maybank Kim Eng

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_230719_8.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Tag-team tack keeps Singapore businesses sustainable, fighting fit

BT_20190723_JABAKER23_3841977.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ferrier Hodgson joins Baker Tilly to extend global reach

BP_Koufu_230719_9.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Koufu share rally may have legs still as it seeks new growth

Most Read

1 Iconic Eu Yan Sang Building up for sale with S$62.5m guide price
2 Singapore job seekers expect 17% pay rise on average when they switch jobs: Survey
3 One Pearl Bank sells 160 units out of 200 released on launch weekend
4 S-Reits can no longer be seen as 'low-risk' if leverage limit is raised: OCBC
5 Business leaders call on govt to help firms help themselves in slowdown

Must Read

BT_20190723_AGIHH_3842127.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

IHH Healthcare set for next chapter under new CEO

BP_SGcbd_230719_8.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Tag-team tack keeps Singapore businesses sustainable, fighting fit

BT_20190723_JABAKER23_3841977.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ferrier Hodgson joins Baker Tilly to extend global reach

BP_Oei Hong Leong_230719_37.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore tycoon Oei Hong Leong wins long-running Vancouver property case

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly