You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Australia government says credit a priority in bank inquiry response

Fri, Feb 01, 2019 - 7:33 AM

[SYDNEY] The Australian government will prioritise keeping credit flowing through the economy when it responds to a landmark report into misconduct in the financial sector that will be released next week, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said on Friday.

In an opinion piece in the Australian Financial Review, Frydenberg said the government's focus would be on ensuring consumers were properly protected, while also considering the broader implications for the economy.

The year-long Royal Commission has rocked the industry with its revelations and contributed to a system-wide tightening of credit by banks trying to pre-empt the regulatory response.

It will deliver its report on Friday, which the government will review and then release to the public after the close of share market trading on Monday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The government's principal focus is on restoring trust and confidence in our financial system," Frydenberg said.

"The government will also consider the broader implications for the provision of credit. We must ensure affordable and accessible access to finance for households and businesses. The free flow of credit is critical to the health of the economy."

Analysts expect the inquiry will recommend tougher enforcement of responsible lending laws, requiring banks to be more thorough in checking a borrower's ability to repay debt.

That has raised some concerns of a possible credit crunch, which Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he wanted to avoid.

"I will be very mindful that I want to see the oil that lubricates our financial system - which is access to credit - continues to flow, otherwise the consequences would be quite significant," Morrison told the Sydney Morning Herald.

The report comes as Australia's A$7 trillion (S$6.85 trillion) residential property is suffering its biggest downturn in a generation, with home prices in Sydney down by more than 10 per cent from their 2017 peak.

Analysts also expect the Royal Commission to recommend civil and criminal prosecutions for unwarranted or excessive fees, reform of overly lenient regulators and an overhaul of incentive structures for executives.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

US banks shifting some London staff ahead of Brexit deadline

Mortgage growth in Dec hits record low

Brokers' take

RHB appoints new Singapore country head

Extended June 30 deadline for banks to meet e-payment user protection guidelines

Deutsche Bank sees merger by mid-year if all else fails

Editor's Choice

BP_dollar_010219_5.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Emerging markets now back on strategists' radar

BP_Manufacturing_010219_6.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Manufacturing, services firms gloomier about next six months

BP_Central Provident Fund_010219_7.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Opinion

Raising CPF rates for older workers a tough balancing act

Most Read

1 Fintech companies raise record US$39.6b in 2018: research
2 Shareholders block Capital World from issuing settlement shares
3 CPF contribution rate for Singapore workers above 55 should be raised: PAP Seniors Group
4 Singapore competition panel fines 4 hotels S$1.5m for exchanging commercially sensitive information
5 How to fund rising fiscal spending?

Must Read

BP_dollar_010219_5.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Emerging markets now back on strategists' radar

BP_Manufacturing_010219_6.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Manufacturing, services firms gloomier about next six months

BP_Central Provident Fund_010219_7.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Opinion

Raising CPF rates for older workers a tough balancing act

BT_20190201_JLLEND_3685069.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Mortgage growth in Dec hits record low

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening