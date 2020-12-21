You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Australia, New Zealand dollars fall on tougher Covid-19 lockdowns

Mon, Dec 21, 2020 - 11:56 AM

rk_AUS-NZ_211220.jpg
The Australian and New Zealand dollars fell on Monday as stricter Christmas lockdowns to contain coronavirus outbreaks around the world drove investors to buy the save haven greenback.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SYDNEY] The Australian and New Zealand dollars fell on Monday as stricter Christmas lockdowns to contain coronavirus outbreaks around the world drove investors to buy the save haven greenback.

The Aussie dropped 0.5 per cent to US$0.7585 having climbed for seven straight weeks to touch US$0.7639 on Dec 17, the highest since June 2018.

The kiwi eased at US$0.7079, down 0.6 per cent on Monday afternoon day after reaching US$0.7170 last week, its highest since April 2018.

Several European countries closed their borders to the UK as the country entered a tougher lockdown on the weekend to fight a new strain of coronavirus, driving the US dollar higher against major peers on Monday.

"The markets were happy to continue plodding along higher into year end in the absence of any material bad news, but I would argue that this is pretty bad news that the markets had not been anticipating," said Chris Weston, a strategist at Melbourne broker Pepperstone.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Britain also said the European Union must shift position after Brexit negotiators failed to find agreement, raising the risk that the UK leaves the trading bloc with no deal at the turn of the year, fuelling the market's negative sentiment.

In Australia, a new coronavirus outbreak the northern beaches of Sydney involving 83 confirmed cases in the past week triggered multiple inter-state border closures.

"The AUD was also been pressured by growing concern about the Sydney outbreak but I think this is less important than the global, UK-inspired sell-off," said Steven Dooley, Apac currency strategist at Western Union Business Solutions.

Australian yields fell, with 10-year bonds last trading at 0.969 per cent, after closing at 0.99 per cent on Friday.

Australian government bond futures were higher, with the three-year bond contract one and a half ticks higher at 99.80 and the 10-year contract up two ticks to 98.98.

New Zealand government bonds were slightly higher, sending yields about one basis points lower across the curve.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

SoftBank to file its first SPAC on Monday: Axios

Fear of missing out makes crypto's 350% premium look appealing

Philippine peso set for more gains in 2021 on falling imports

Danske cleared of sanctions breach, but case isn't over

China ex-minister sees curbing of fintech, bank tie-ups: report

Philippine peso set for more gains in 2021 on falling imports

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 21, 2020 12:20 PM
Real Estate

HDB to launch 17,000 BTO flats in 2021, including in Bidadari, Queenstown and Geylang

[SINGAPORE] About 17,000 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats will be launched in 2021, keeping the supply of new flats in...

Dec 21, 2020 12:10 PM
Stocks

Asia: Stocks, pound, oil sink as virus surge trumps stimulus deal

[HONG KONG] Asian markets sank on Monday as news of a US stimulus agreement was overshadowed by surging virus cases...

Dec 21, 2020 12:06 PM
Government & Economy

Top Hong Kong court upholds emergency protest mask ban

[HONG KONG] The Hong Kong government's decision to use a colonial-era emergency law to ban face masks at protests...

Dec 21, 2020 11:47 AM
Energy & Commodities

Gold scales 1-1/2-month high on US stimulus deal boost

[BENGALURU] Gold prices jumped as much as 1 per cent on Monday to a near one-and-a-half-month high, driven by news...

Dec 21, 2020 11:47 AM
Technology

China's top chipmaker tumbles after joining Huawei on blacklist

[SHANGHAI] Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, China's largest chipmaker, saw its shares fall as much as...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: SIA, Olam, StarHub, ComfortDelGro, Tianjin Zhong Xin, Metro

Malaysia faces revenue crunch as spending mounts on virus woes

Reports of martial-law talk in Trump meeting draw outrage

JustCo eyes global growth and an IPO

Appeal on removal of EH-Reit’s manager not successful: MAS

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for