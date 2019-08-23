You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Australia to crack down on high-stakes derivatives trading

Fri, Aug 23, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Sydney

AUSTRALIA'S market watchdog on Wednesday said it plans to ban the sale of "binary" options to retail customers and introduce restrictions on sales of other derivative instruments seen as high-risk transactions.

The proposed curbs on the A$2 billion (S$1.9 billion) a year industry follow other regulatory bans in Europe and North America and come after new intervention powers were granted to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) in April.

The global crackdown on high-stakes financial betting by amateur traders has already hurt earnings of trading platforms IG Group Plus500, CMC Markets, and Interactive Brokers Group Inc, all of which have a big presence in Australia.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"ASIC is concerned that retail investors have suffered, and are likely in future to suffer, significant detriment from binary options and contracts for difference (CFDs)," it said in a statement.

CFDs allow traders to bet on financial asset prices without holding the asset. The regulator issued a consultation paper outlining plans to ban all sales of binary options to retail customers, which it likened to gambling products.

Binary options are over-the-counter derivatives that allow clients to make "all-or-nothing" bets on specific events in a specific timeframe, such as a rise in the gold price within a 30-second window.

According to ASIC, issuers of such products generated gross trading revenue of A$2 billion in 2018, of which 25 per cent were from binary options and the balance from CFDs. "We estimate that retail client losses from trading binary options were at least A$490 million in 2018," the paper said.

The proposal is open to submissions from market participants until Oct 1 and ASIC expects to reach a final decision shortly after the consultation period ends, a spokesman said. REUTERS

Banking & Finance

SMEs going global open door for banks to grow corporate credit cards

BT journalist Marissa Lee wins SGX Orb Award

UOB expands in Vietnam with Hanoi branch

Indians pawning family gold amid credit crunch

HSBC mulls bid for Aviva's Asian assets in diversity push: sources

China plays fast catch-up with the global ESG wave

Editor's Choice

Aug 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

SMEs going global open door for banks to grow corporate credit cards

Aug 23, 2019
Consumer

Singapore one of 4 markets to post double-digit growth in Swiss watch imports in H1

BT_20190823_PGJO23_3871345.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

JLC law firm downsizes after managing partner Jeffrey Ong's scandal

Must Read

Aug 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

SMEs going global open door for banks to grow corporate credit cards

Aug 23, 2019
Consumer

Singapore one of 4 markets to post double-digit growth in Swiss watch imports in H1

BT_20190823_STJO23_3871642.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Government & Economy

'Productive longevity' is behind proposals for older workers

Aug 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Accounting bodies, IMDA roll out plan to help smaller firms adopt technology

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly