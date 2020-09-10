You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Australian banks loan deferrals shrink in July, task still 'immense'

Thu, Sep 10, 2020 - 5:39 PM

file7buljhxnno53agbb4vo.jpg
The nation's largest bank, Commonwealth Bank (CBA), and third-biggest, National Australia Bank (NAB), hold about half the loan forbearance balance.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] The balance of Australian loans on payment "holidays" due to the coronavirus pandemic fell 12 per cent to A$240 billion (S$238.1 billion) in July, official data showed on Thursday, as lenders start asking customers to resume paying down the loans.

It is the first time the balance of home and business loans on holidays have shrunk since it was introduced in March, with about 9 per cent of all housing loans and 17 per cent of all business loans still in deferral.

The nation's largest bank, Commonwealth Bank (CBA), and third-biggest, National Australia Bank (NAB), hold about half the loan forbearance balance, the data from the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority shows.

New approvals for deferrals are declining and are now lower than the loans that are being unfrozen, the data showed.

There are concerns, though, that some borrowers will be forced to sell their homes once government support ends.

SEE ALSO

StanChart's Judy Hsu to head new global unit amid changes in organisation structure

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"The task ahead for the banks is immense," Merrill Lynch analyst James Ellis said. "Deferred balances need to be processed quickly, and banks need to make careful judgements as to credits that might warrant foreclosure."

The A$62 billion in loans subject to temporary repayment deferrals at CBA made up 26 per cent of the total on hold, equivalent to 9 per cent of its loans. NAB had A$55 billion deferred, representing about 11 per cent of its loan book.

Bank of Queensland is the lender with the highest proportion of frozen loans of all publicly listed banks, with 18 per cent of its loan book on deferral, the data showed.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

StanChart's Judy Hsu to head new global unit amid changes in organisation structure

Bank Negara holds interest rates on tentative signs of recovery

Standard Chartered restructures business units, leadership

Credit Suisse to launch digital banking app in Switzerland

UBS makes sustainable investments the preferred solution for private clients

Lloyd's of London posts H1 loss due to Covid-19 insurance claims

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 10, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Sep 10, 2020 06:24 PM
Technology

ByteDance is poised to miss US deadline for TikTok sale

[WASHINGTON] ByteDance is increasingly likely to miss a Trump administration deadline for the sale of its TikTok US...

Sep 10, 2020 06:22 PM
Companies & Markets

SIA to cut 4,300 positions across the group

REELING from the impact of the pandemic, the Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group is shedding 4,300 jobs as it seeks to...

Sep 10, 2020 06:10 PM
Government & Economy

BOJ to offer brighter view on economy as Covid crisis eases: sources

[TOKYO] The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is expected to offer a brighter view next week on the economy, output and exports...

Sep 10, 2020 05:50 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares close 0.3% lower

THE Singapore bourse continued its downward trajectory on Thursday, with the key Straits Times Index closing 7.24...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB calls Lendlease Global Reit undervalued, initiates coverage

Employers urged to step up flexi-hours to ease crowding risk

Stocks to watch: Singtel, Sunningdale, Sembcorp, AGV, Raffles Education

Broker's take: CapitaLand Mall Trust poised to surprise on upside, says DBS

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB upgrades Dairy Farm to 'add' on 'palatable valuations'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.