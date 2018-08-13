You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Australian dollar at 1-1/2 year lows on risk off trade, kiwi soft

Mon, Aug 13, 2018 - 11:12 AM

BP_AustNZ_130818_88.jpg
The Australian dollar skidded to 1-1/2 year lows on Monday as investors drove to perceived safe haven currencies following a slump in the Turkish lira while the New Zealand dollar hit a fresh 2-1/2 year trough.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SYDNEY] The Australian dollar skidded to 1-1/2 year lows on Monday as investors drove to perceived safe haven currencies following a slump in the Turkish lira while the New Zealand dollar hit a fresh 2-1/2 year trough.

The Australian dollar, which is often played as a proxy for emerging market assets, fell to US$0.7251, a level not seen since January 2017. The Aussie has already fallen more than 2.1 per cent so far this month as investors dump risk-sensitive currencies for the safety of the Japanese yen.

"Risk-off is never good for the Aussie dollar," said Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at AxiTrader.

"And so it has been the past few days as the focus of traders and the pressure applied to Turkey has intensified," Mr McKenna added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"That the Aussie is under pressure is no surprise because it has always been and remains the world's favourite currency punt. And consequently, the AUD/USD doesn't usually do well when markets get into a funk."

Turkey's lira has fallen about 45 per cent against the greenback this year on worries over Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's increasing control over the economy and a deepening rift with the United States.

The Mexican peso, Argentine peso and South African rand were also weak against the US dollar on Monday as the lira crisis unsettled some other emerging market currencies.

Later this week, analysts will focus on Australian data on wages and employment. The second-quarter wage price index is expected to rise 2.1 per cent from a year earlier while jobs are seen extending their strong run, according to a Reuters poll.

In New Zealand, the kiwi went as deep as US$0.6558 - a level not seen since early 2016. The currency has stumbled 3.5 per cent so far in August with heavy losses last week after the country's central bank left the door ajar for a rate cut.

The kiwi was last at US$0.6588, up 0.2 per cent after declining 2.6 per cent last week.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), on Thursday, committed to keep rates at record lows through to 2020 but signalled a further easing in policy was possible if economic growth disappoints.

The dovish tilt sent the currency on a tailspin against the Australian dollar, falling to a near 10-month trough.

The possibility of a rate cut also caused a rally in bond prices, sending two-year New Zealand yields to the lowest in modern history.

New Zealand government bonds gained, sending yields 1.2 basis points lower at the long end of the curve.

Australian government bond futures jumped to eight months highs, with the three-year bond contract up half a tick at 97.970. The 10-year contract added 2.5 ticks to 97.435. 

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

British lawmakers 'disappointed' over regulator's inaction on RBS

Turkey taking action to ease market concerns: finance minister

Euro on defensive as Turkish crisis sparks rush to safety

MoneySmart plans 2020 IPO, acquisition also on the cards

PayNow Corporate launched today

Beijing snuffs out planned protest over P2P failures

Editor's Choice

BP_SGwork_130818_12.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investor relations professionals evolve to satisfy savvier investors

BP_SGcbd_130818_14.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Opinion

High fund expense ratios put Singapore retail investors in a bind

BP_SGbanks_130818_18.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Consumer

PayNow Corporate launched today

Most Read

1 SGD savings deposit growth flatlining as depositors seek options
2 PayNow Corporate seen as 'game-changer' in Singapore's cashless drive
3 Turkey's lira crisis: How bad can it get?
4 High fund expense ratios put Singapore retail investors in a bind
5 A closer look at the US-China trade war
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_CBD_130818_49.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's economy grows 3.9% in Q2; expected to slow down in H2 2018

BP_SGMan_130818_50.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Manufacturing sector drives Singapore GDP growth at 'robust' clip in Q2 2018

BP_SGtrade_130818_52.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Q2 non-oil exports jump 9.4%; full-year forecast raised to 2.5-3.5%

BP_No Signboard_130818_58.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Federal International, Ace Achieve, ESR Reit, No Signboard, ComfortDelGro

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening