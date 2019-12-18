You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Australian dollar awaits jobs data, kiwi at 1-week low as dairy prices falls

Wed, Dec 18, 2019 - 12:38 PM

nz_ausnz_181219.jpg
The Australian dollar marked time on Wednesday ahead of monthly employment data later this week while its New Zealand cousin suffered from a steep drop in the prices of dairy, the country's top export.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SYDNEY] The Australian dollar marked time on Wednesday ahead of monthly employment data later this week while its New Zealand cousin suffered from a steep drop in the prices of dairy, the country's top export.

Trading in major currencies was generally slow as investors head into the holiday season awaiting further details on the Sino-US trade deal.

At 0400 GMT, the Australian dollar was 0.09 per cent lower at US$0.6844 and on track for its second consecutive session of losses on expectations the central bank would cut interest rates again next year.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has lowered its benchmark rate three times this year to a record low 0.75 per cent. Financial futures are predicting a 50-50 chance of a cut in February while a full 25 basis point easing is fully priced in by May.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Focus now turns to November employment data due out on Thursday, where disappointment could bring forward the timing of another RBA rate cut.

SEE ALSO

Pound declines as Brexit-deadline pledge ends honeymoon period

Data out on Wednesday showed an index of internet job vacancies decreased 1.3 per cent in trend terms in November to record its biggest fall in seven months. It was the 11th successive monthly fall.

The index is now 10.6 per cent lower than a year ago, the biggest annual decline in six years.

"The job vacancies data released today is the entree before tomorrow's 'main meal' – the November labour market report – is served," said Ryan Felsman, senior economist at CommSec.

"Leading indicators of job growth point to a continuing softening of labour market conditions – testing the Reserve Bank's policy resolve."

RBA Governor Philip Lowe has said the national jobless rate must fall to or below 4.5 per cent from the current 5.3 per cent for it to generate any wage or inflation pressures.

Across the Tasman Sea, the New Zealand dollar slipped 0.2 per cent to a one-week trough of US$0.6559.

International milk prices fell at a fortnightly global dairy auction held in the wee hours of morning with the GDT Price Index skidding 5.1 per cent.

The auction results affect the kiwi as the dairy sector generates more than 7 per cent of the nation's gross domestic product.

New Zealand government bonds eased a little, with yields about 1 basis point higher across the curve.

Australian government bond futures dipped, with the three-year bond contract off 2.5 ticks at 99.275. The 10-year contract inched 3 ticks lower to 98.8050.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

PBOC adviser warns of local debt chain reaction, urges action

Australia's NAB says no money kept for "fees for no service" lawsuit

Finance's final frontier? British watchdog probes data sharing

ANZ promotes ex-CFO of New Zealand unit to top job

Singapore digital bank wannabes must prove they can make money

New Zealand seeks more powers to monitor banks, increase transparency at RBNZ

BREAKING

Dec 18, 2019 12:52 PM
Energy & Commodities

BHP plans 'baby steps' return to commodities trading to cut transaction risk: sources

[MELBOURNE] Global miner BHP Group is feeling its way back into commodities trading, making a dedicated hire to help...

Dec 18, 2019 12:44 PM
Technology

Nvidia touts chip deals with China's Alibaba, Baidu and Didi

[SAN FRANCISCO] Nvidia Corp on Wednesday said it has won a series of deals in which some of China's biggest...

Dec 18, 2019 12:37 PM
Consumer

Thailand wants more first-time visitors as they spend more

[BANGKOK] Thailand will try to ease the pressure on tourism from a surging currency by targeting more first-time...

Dec 18, 2019 12:28 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong international students' fear and rebellion

[HONG KONG] Malaysian student Celia Cheng's first semester in Hong Kong began with being tear-gassed outside...

Dec 18, 2019 12:13 PM
Real Estate

Singapore home prices to grow 2% in 2020, 2021: Fitch Ratings 

SINGAPORE home prices are expected to show modest growth over the next two years, riding on macro-prudential...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly