You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Australian dollar cheers jobs data, New Zealand dollar holds steady

Thu, Jan 23, 2020 - 10:32 AM

nz_ausnzdollar_230143.jpg
The Australian dollar jumped on Thursday after data showed the country's unemployment rate unexpectedly ticked lower and reduced market expectations of a February interest rate cut.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SYDNEY] The Australian dollar jumped on Thursday after data showed the country's unemployment rate unexpectedly ticked lower and reduced market expectations of a February interest rate cut.

The Australian dollar rose 0.5 per cent to US$0.6879 after five straight sessions of losses.

Official figures on Thursday showed the unemployment rate slipped to a nine-month low of 5.1 per cent in December as more jobs were added while the participation rate held steady at 66 per cent.

Financial futures were quick to pare back bets of an interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) in February to 20 per cent from 50 per cent before the data.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The fall in the unemployment rate...underlines that monetary and fiscal stimulus are starting to work and reduces the pressure on the RBA to cut interest rates next month," said Marcel Thieliant, senior economist at Capital Economics.

SEE ALSO

Aussie-Sing exchange rate hits 11-year low on fears of central bank rate cut

The RBA cut interest rates three times last year to a record low 0.75 per cent and has said it will do more if needed. However, despite the improvement in the latest report the unemployment rate was still well above the 4.5 per cent level the RBA says is needed to lift wages growth and inflation.

"The RBA may still decide to cut interest rates in February because the current rate of wage growth isn't enough to meet its inflation target," Thieliant added. "But with spare capacity in the labour market starting to diminish, there is now less urgency to do so."

Across the Tasman Sea, the New Zealand dollar idled at US$0.6590 after falling for five sessions on the trot.

Concerns about the rapid spread of a flu-like coronavirus had world financial markets on the edge after the death toll in China rose to 17 though the country's response and candour so far helped calm some nerves.

"While markets have shown a sense of calmness following China's efforts on containing the coronavirus outbreak, we think the lack of a rebound in risk sensitive currencies, such as the AUD and NZD, reflects a sense of cautiousness," said NAB's forex strategist Rodrigo Catril.

"China's efforts to be transparent is a reprieve for markets, but our suspicion is that cautiousness is likely to remain a near term theme nonetheless."

Providing some support to the kiwi, Fitch Ratings affirmed New Zealand's long-term credit rating at AA and upgraded the outlook to positive, reflecting the country's sound fiscal management and declining debt.

New Zealand government bonds were little moved.

Australian government bond futures mixed, with the three-year bond contract off 4.5 ticks at 99.255. The 10-year contract was unchanged at 98.87.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Wirecard to beef up management amid fraud allegations; CEO to stay

Aussie-Sing exchange rate hits 11-year low on fears of central bank rate cut

HSBC Singapore debuts green deposit account for corporate clients

UOB launches new branch concept at Singapore Poly

Facebook spurred central banks to study digital currencies: ex-BoJ exec

BofA to hire 50 bankers for Asia dealmaking team in 2020

BREAKING

Jan 23, 2020 10:14 AM
Energy & Commodities

Temasek, EQT launch renewable energy platform in India

SINGAPORE state investment firm Temasek Holdings and Sweden-based asset manager EQT, through its EQT Infrastructure...

Jan 23, 2020 10:14 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares fall as energy, industrial stocks weigh; New Zealand dips

[BENGALURU] Australian shares fell on Thursday as a tumble in oil prices knocked over energy stocks, while a slump...

Jan 23, 2020 10:01 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks down at open on virus fears

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks sank at the start of trade Thursday, with investors nervous over the deadly Sars-like...

Jan 23, 2020 09:52 AM
Consumer

Bangkok street-food stalls try to give up plastic bags

[BANGKOK] Two things Thailand is famous for are its delicious street food and its wonderful beaches. Sadly, the...

Jan 23, 2020 09:43 AM
Banking & Finance

Wirecard to beef up management amid fraud allegations; CEO to stay

[BERLIN] The new chairman of Wirecard said the German payments company needed to strengthen its top management as it...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly