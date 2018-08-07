You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Australian dollar frets on China outlook as RBA meets

Tue, Aug 07, 2018 - 12:15 PM

BP_Australian dollar_070818_60.jpg
The Australian dollar treaded water on Tuesday as the country's central bank held a policy meeting against the background of rising Sino-US trade tensions and unease over global growth.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] The Australian dollar treaded water on Tuesday as the country's central bank held a policy meeting against the background of rising Sino-US trade tensions and unease over global growth.

The Aussie dollar was idling at US$0.7390, sandwiched between support at US$0.7350 and resistance at US$0.7440. Major chart levels at US$0.7311 and US$0.7484 have hemmed-in the currency for more than seven weeks now.

The kiwi dollar held near the floor of its recent range at US$0.6734, not far from support in the US$0.6710/20 zone.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) holds its monthly policy meeting on Tuesday and is considered certain to keep rates at 1.5 per cent, marking a record two years without a change.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Attention will be on the RBA's post-meeting statement and any updates to its economic forecasts ahead of a quarterly outlook on monetary policy due on Friday.

Analysts assume it will stick with a prediction of economic growth of 3 per cent, or a bit more, for this year and next but again emphasise that necessary progress on inflation and wages will take time.

Markets long ago priced out any chance of a hike in rates this year and price in only a 50-50 probability of a move by August 2019.

"With the RBA firmly on hold, global factors are more likely to be the catalyst for a break of the US$0.73-0.75 range which has held since early June," said Westpac senior currency strategist Sean Callow.

"In particular, we will be watching to see if the US-China trade war causes further damage to Australia's key commodity prices."

Copper, for instance, has fallen more than 15 per cent since hitting a 4-1/2 year high in June.

Yet China's efforts to cut back on pollution have cut steel supply and raised prices, a boon for high-quality iron ore and coal, Australia's two biggest export earners.

Chinese iron ore futures surged nearly 7 per cent to their strongest level since March on Monday, while prices for coking coal hit the highest in a year.

While sidelined on the US dollar, the Aussie was faring better elsewhere.

The euro was down at A$1.5638 having touched a seven-week low on Monday at A$1.5604 in the wake of shockingly weak data on German factory orders.

Sterling slid to a two-month trough at A$1.7489 amid concerns the UK could crash out of the European Union without first securing a much-needed trade deal.

British trade minister Liam Fox warned over the weekend the that the odds of Britain leaving the EU without a deal stood at 60-40.

Australian government bonds were little changed, with the three-year bond contract up half a tick at 97.875. The 10-year contract was a shade firmer at 97.3250.

New Zealand government bond yields were down around two basis points across the curve. 

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

EZ-Link, You Technologies, Mastercard launch multi-currency mobile wallet with no fees

Turkey crisis deepens as sanctions threat sends Lira to new low

Pound frail on Brexit fears, US dollar steady

Singapore banks brace for chill from mortgage slowdown

OCBC to re-price mortgages for gradual margin lift

UOB celebrates opening of fully-owned subsidiary in Vietnam

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_070818_3.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Nine-year cap on independent directors to kick in from 2022

BP_SGbanks_070818_4.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks brace for chill from mortgage slowdown

Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Turkish delight off the table but this shouldn't ruffle Sats' feathers

Most Read

1 ‘Too little too late’: bankruptcy booms among older Americans
2 The Tre Ver sells over 140 of 200 units in first 3 hours of launch
3 Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Raffles Medical, Manulife US Reit, Sasseur Reit
4 SGD bond issues jump 147% in July, but YTD figure still weak
5 OCBC's profit climbs 16% for Q2 to S$1.21b, beating estimates
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_070818_59.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Real Estate

Condo resale prices up 1% in July to new high; sales drop: SRX

BP_SGbanks_070818_4.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks brace for chill from mortgage slowdown

BP_pound_070818_44.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

Pound frail on Brexit fears, US dollar steady

Artist's impression of IC3 East DC
Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel DC Reit to build new Australia data centre at a cost of up to A$36m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening