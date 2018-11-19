You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Australian dollar's rebound has bulls believing it has bottomed

Unit has put the brakes on a 2018 slide that reached 10% in Oct; speculators have taken notice of dramatic rebound
Mon, Nov 19, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20181119_KELAUSSIE19_3620705.jpg
The Australian dollar is the second-best performing Group-of-10 currency this month, behind only the kiwi.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Singapore

THE Australian dollar's dramatic November turnaround is beginning to convince foreign-exchange traders that the currency's worst days may be behind it.

Buoyed by signs of easing China-US trade tensions, improving terms of trade and a robust employment outlook, the Aussie has put the brakes on a 2018 slide that reached 10 per cent in October. In fact, it's the second-best performing Group-of-10 currency this month, behind only the kiwi. Speculators have taken notice, paring short wagers from a more than 3 1/2 year high.

It's a stark reversal for a currency which until recently was the worst-performer among majors this year, weighed down by a dovish central bank seemingly intent on keeping interest rates at a record low for the long haul and a widening yield differential with the US. After a stellar jobs report last week, traders will look to the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) Nov 6 meeting minutes on Tuesday for further evidence that the currency has bottomed.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It was only a few weeks ago that the Australian dollar appeared destined to test 70 US cents, firmly entrenched in a bear channel extending as far back as January.

That's growing increasingly unlikely, according to Sean Callow, a senior currency strategist at Westpac Banking Corp in Sydney. He expects any decline toward the key psychological level into year-end to be short-lived, and sees the currency pair trading around 0.72 come 2019, buoyed in part by stimulus efforts out of China, Australia's largest trading partner.

Beijing "appears to have encouraged infrastructure spending to help offset the growth hit from US tariffs, so Aussie bears counting on a slide in China growth are not being rewarded," said Mr Callow.

The currency ended the week at 0.7332, extending its month-to-date advance to 3.7 per cent.

Signs that the US and China are re-engaging on trade ahead of a widely anticipated meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 summit later this month are also giving the Aussie a boost after talks between the two countries stalled back in May.

The currency has become a go-to proxy for many market participants to hedge trade-war risk.

And at home, the Australian economy added almost 33,000 jobs in October, data last week showed, exceeding estimates and buoying the case for the central bank to eventually start normalising policy.

Yet how soon that will be remains in question. Traders are hoping Tuesday's minutes will shed further light on the RBA's outlook after officials trimmed unemployment expectations and boosted their growth forecast in the year's final quarterly statement earlier this month.

Investors are currently pricing in little more than half a rate hike over the next 12 months as the central bank's policy rate remains locked at a record low 1.5 per cent.

In contrast, the Federal Reserve has already raised rates three times in 2018 and continues to signal further gradual tightening through next year. BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Can central banks go broke? Ask India

Pound's fate could worsen as investors see multitude of risks

Fidelity names tech executive Neff to run asset management

Strength in a sari

Ethical concerns in dealing with elderly investors

India seeking closer supervision of its central bank

Editor's Choice

Nov 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks

BT_20181119_JQPAY_3620833.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Garage

PayPal steps up efforts to incubate S-E Asian startups

BT_20181119_NSNEILSEN19_3620832.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Government & Economy

EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen

Most Read

1 Oil slumps to sixth weekly loss on shaky outlook for supply cuts
2 13 new members appointed to Future Economy Council
3 Noteholders, Fung Retailing extend lifeline to Toys "R" Us Asia
4 US: Dollar, yields slide on Fed official rate talk
5 Keppel Corp offshore and marine unit scraps newbuild asset project, scores settlement deal

Must Read

BT_20181117_CVR17_NEW_3619381-1.jpg
Nov 17, 2018
Brunch

Startups: Finland's ray of light

BT_20181117_LTFEC17_3620399.jpg
Nov 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Productivity growth, industry indicators will show Future Economy Council's progress: Heng

20170724_1500886200866_4020177722780045_0_3sa0_zuann.jpg
Nov 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

NODX outperforms in October after disappointing in September

BT_20181117_LLMOU17_3620344.jpg
Nov 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, US renew collaboration in infrastructure, cyber security

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening