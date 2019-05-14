You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Australian, New Zealand dollars beleaguered as trade war adds to rate risk

Tue, May 14, 2019 - 1:03 PM

BP_AustNZ_140519_100.jpg
The Australian and New Zealand dollars were stuck near multi-month lows on Tuesday as China's reprisal for US tariffs shook markets globally and stoked speculation about interest rate cuts at home.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SYDNEY] The Australian and New Zealand dollars were stuck near multi-month lows on Tuesday as China's reprisal for US tariffs shook markets globally and stoked speculation about interest rate cuts at home.

The Aussie dollar was pinned at US$0.6952, having sunk 0.8 per cent on Monday to as deep as US$0.6941, the lowest since the flash crash of early January. The last time the currency spent more than a day down at these levels was in early 2016.

The kiwi regained just a little ground to US$0.6586, but remained uncomfortably close to its recent six-month trough of US$0.6505. Both dropped on the safe-haven Japanese yen, with the Aussie shedding 1.4 per cent overnight to its lowest since January at 75.70.

The losses came after Beijing announced a retaliatory tariff move against US imports, following the United States' move last week to sharply increase levies on Chinese imports.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Chinese government's top diplomat later said China and the US had the "ability and wisdom" to reach a trade deal, while President Donald Trump said he thought recent talks would be successful.

Investors had assumed the worst and wagered the US Federal Reserve would have to cut rate by year end, which in turn added to pressure on the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to ease.

Futures are fully priced for a quarter-point cut in the 1.5 per cent cash rate by August, with a move in July put at a 72 per cent chance. Yields on three-year bonds were down at 1.249 per cent and within a whisker of all-time lows.

Further bearish news came from the latest survey of Australian businesses from NAB which showed sales, profits and employment deteriorated in April.

The weakness in hiring would be alarming to the RBA which only recently signalled that it might cut rates if the labour market were not to remain healthy.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has already taken the plunge and trimmed rates, in part because of the mounting risks to global growth. "The main negative catalyst at present is the intensifying US-China trade war, but if the RBNZ sees evidence global or domestic activity is slowing, then the chances of another rate cut will rise," said Westpac's head of NZ market strategy, Imre Speizer.

"The next NZD target is US$0.6525, with an extension to US$0.6425 possible," he added. " Longer term, we retain our bearish outlook, targeting US$0.6400-0.6500 by year-end."

Offshore risks kept New Zealand government bonds well bid, with two-year yields not far from record lows at 1.425 per cent.

Australian government bond futures firmed, with the three-year bond contract up 2 ticks at 98.770. The 10-year contract rose 2.5 ticks to 98.2900. 

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Bank of Japan's Kuroda: Will consider further easing if prices lose momentum

Japan investors bought record amount of French bonds in March

UAE's Finablr extends IPO closing by a day to May 14 - sources

China central bank injects 200b yuan via medium-term lending facility, rates unchanged

China sets yuan mid-point at lowest in 4 months

Market pricing in a 2019 Fed cut and bets emerge for even more

Editor's Choice

BT_20190514_MRBEST14_3780506.jpg
May 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World's independent reviewer to report only to SGX RegCo from now

BP_SGbanks_140519_3.jpg
May 14, 2019
Stocks

Singapore bank shares slide on brokers' downgrades

BP_yuan_140519_2.jpg
May 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Pressure on yuan may boost earnings for some SGX firms

Most Read

1 Man behind fintech hub Lattice80 locked in legal disputes in Seoul, Singapore
2 Number of S'pore billionaires falls by 5 in 2018, combined wealth drops 8.8%
3 Best World confirms CEO's brother-in-law owns main customer in China, discloses other connections
4 WeWork's starry valuation dazzles landlords, leaves critics unconvinced
5 Hot stock: DBS shares tumble 2% following Citi downgrade; UOB, OCBC also slide more than 1%

Must Read

BP_CONDO_140519_77.jpg
May 14, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices up 0.9% in April for 3rd straight monthly rise: SRX

BP_IMPOSSIBLE_140519_98.jpg
May 14, 2019
Garage

Impossible Burger creator raises US$300m in Series E round led by Temasek, Horizon Ventures

BP_Olam_140519_50.jpg
May 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Olam Q1 earnings up 6.9% to S$168.9m on higher revenue

May 14, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: UMS, Golden Agri, Olam, NetLink, Oxley, Sasseur Reit, Nam Cheong, Thomson Medical

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening