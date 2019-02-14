You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Australian, New Zealand dollars cautious, eyes on Sino-US trade talks

Thu, Feb 14, 2019 - 12:40 PM

AK_audnzd_1402.jpg
The Australian dollar briefly rose on Thursday after better-than-expected trade data from China, Australia's top trading partner, but investors were cautious ahead of high-level Sino-US trade talks.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SYDNEY] The Australian dollar briefly rose on Thursday after better-than-expected trade data from China, Australia's top trading partner, but investors were cautious ahead of high-level Sino-US trade talks.

The negotiations, scheduled to run through Friday, follow three days of deputy-level meetings to work out technical details, including a mechanism for enforcing any trade agreement.

The Australian dollar was last up 0.3 per cent at US$0.7109 after hitting a more than one-month trough of US$0.7054 earlier this week.

The currency, which is also used as a liquid proxy for Chinese growth, briefly ticked up 10 pips to as high as US$0.7113 after data from China came in stronger than forecast.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

China's January dollar-denominated exports rose 9.1 per cent from a year earlier, while imports dropped 1.5 per cent when analysts had expected both to fall for a second straight month.

The Aussie had lost almost 2.5 per cent just in the past two weeks as investors narrowed the odds of policy easing after Australia's central bank signalled rates could move lower, if needed.

Nick Twidale, Sydney-based analyst at Rakuten Securities Australia, said now "all eyes move to Beijing", given the trade talks.

"Investors are once again cautiously optimistic that progress will be made and realistically an extension of the tariff deadline will be seen as a good result in the short term and should spur momentum to the topside," Mr Twidale added.

"Only evidence of a solid deal going forward will dispel the investor caution and global growth fears that have been such a feature of the trading environment over the last year."

The New Zealand dollar extended gains to US$0.6822 as investors saw a smaller probability of any rate cuts after the country's central bank downplayed expectations for a future easing at its Wednesday meeting.

Expectations for a dovish signal were rife after a similar move by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) just the previous week.

Against the Aussie, the kiwi dollar was hovering near a six-week top of A$0.9616.

"The RBNZ's neutral stance was in stark contrast to last week's more dovish comments by the RBA's Governor and explains why the New Zealand dollar appreciated against the Australian dollar," Capital Economics wrote in a note.

It cited two factors for the kiwi outperformance against the greenback - better terms of trade, as the price of New Zealand's key export milk has rallied strongly since November, and relative insulation from slower growth in Europe and China.

New Zealand government bonds fell, sending yields about 4 basis points higher across the curve.

Australian government bond futures were slightly firmer, with the three-year bond contract up half a tick at 98.325. The 10-year contract rose 1.5 ticks to 97.865.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

EDB expects Singapore to attract S$8b to S$10b in fixed asset investment in 2019

BOJ's emphasis on core CPI forecasts to include planned sales tax effects: Nikkei

China considering measures to adjust lending rates for companies: central bank official

UOB to launch its digital bank first in Thailand

Trump tariffs bring in additional US$9b in first quarter

US taxpayers face bitter surprise after Trump's tax cuts

Editor's Choice

BT_20190214_ANGREITS14_3695594.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reits placements, rights hit 8-year high of S$4.3b in 2018

file72qhnfoyvchzoze6g1s.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Tech talent programmes, R&D tax perks top startups' wishlist

file6zc5drg8eufud6cjlv.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Growth in Singapore household per capita income slows in 2018

Most Read

1 Oxley Q2 net profit down 33%
2 StanChart hires HSBC's Chow Wan Thonh as its Singapore head of global banking
3 Ex-Citibank Singapore CEO Han Kwee Juan joining DBS as group head of strategy and planning
4 Positioning Singapore for future challenges
5 Singapore banks likely to post record earnings for full year 2018

Must Read

file6va2 afp.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Government & Economy

EDB expects Singapore to attract S$8b to S$10b in fixed asset investment in 2019

AK_singtel_1402.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel Q3 profit down 14.2% to S$822.8m

AK_cmfd_1402.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: RHB upgrades ComfortDelGro to 'buy'; CGS-CIMB, DBS maintain

Feb 14, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Singtel, First Sponsor, Jumbo, SATS, SunMoon

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening