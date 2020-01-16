You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Australian, New Zealand dollars manage muted cheer for Trump's trade truce

Thu, Jan 16, 2020 - 11:06 AM

rk_AUS-NZ_160120.jpg
The Australian and New Zealand dollars inched higher on Thursday with the market relieved the first stage of the Sino-US trade deal had been sealed but wary that months more wrangling lay ahead.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SYDNEY] The Australian and New Zealand dollars inched higher on Thursday with the market relieved the first stage of the Sino-US trade deal had been sealed but wary that months more wrangling lay ahead.

The Aussie edged up 0.1 per cent to US$0.6909 having been as low as US$0.6878 at one stage on Wednesday. Resistance lies around US$0.6920 with support at the 200-day moving average of US$0.6888.

The kiwi dollar firmed to US$0.6631, after bouncing from support at US$0.6586, and now faces resistance at US$0.6655.

The United States and China signed a Phase 1 deal on Wednesday that will roll back some tariffs and boost Chinese purchases of US products, but leaves a number of sore spots unresolved.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Vice President Mike Pence later said discussions had already begun on a Phase 2 agreement, which analysts fear will be even more difficult and drawn out than the first round.

SEE ALSO

Pound slides as slowing economy fuels rate cut expectations

"Fundamentally, this deal does little to alter either the US or Chinese economies, and the key issues in the US-China economic relationship remain unaddressed," said Hannah Anderson, global markets strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management.

"While markets seemed to take this deal as a risk-on signal, we should all be aware that headlines about trade are going to be a constant feature of 2020."

Domestically, Australian data showed new home loans rose a solid 1.8 per cent by value in November as a revival in prices fuelled demand by owner-occupiers and investors.

House prices have been the clearest winner from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) three rate cuts last year with gains in Sydney and Melbourne running at an annualised pace above 20 per cent.

The rest of the economy, however, has struggled with consumers in particular reluctant to spend amid miserly wage growth and high debt levels.

Markets have thus priced in around a 46 per cent chance the RBA will ease again at its next policy meeting on Feb 4, and a 90 per cent probability of a move by May.

Crucial will be the December jobs report due out next week and whether it shows continued employment growth, or a pullback, from November's surprisingly strong 39,900 jump.

Any weakness will ramp up the chance of a near-term cut given the RBA Board highlighted the risks to employment at the last meeting in December.

Yields on three-year bonds are down at 0.758 per cent, dead in line with the 0.75 per cent cash rate but above the all-time low of 0.567 per cent hit in October.

The three-year bond future gained 2.5 ticks on Thursday to 99.230, while the 10-year contract rose 3.5 ticks to 98.8050.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

US continues 'modest' growth, outlook 'modestly favorable': Federal Reserve

Much-lauded Variable Capital Companies framework and grant scheme launched

Ping An's OneConnect eyes backstage role in S-E Asian digibank race

Can digital banks help Singaporeans to invest more?

Citi Singapore adjusts gender wage gap, in line with global pay tweaks

DBS PayNow alerts now via email in move seen to save costs

BREAKING

Jan 16, 2020 11:13 AM
Government & Economy

European firms get 'crumbs' from China's Belt and Road: business group

[BEIJING] China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), an investment plan aiming to connect Europe with Asia, is...

Jan 16, 2020 10:51 AM
Government & Economy

Britain launches farm bill as Brexit paves way for major reforms

[LONDON] An agriculture bill will be introduced in Britain's Parliament on Thursday, with funding for the industry...

Jan 16, 2020 10:39 AM
Government & Economy

Chinese media cautiously welcome signing of trade deal

[BEIJING] Chinese state media on Thursday hailed a phase one trade deal between Beijing and Washington as a "hard-...

Jan 16, 2020 10:35 AM
Government & Economy

New obstacles ahead in China's pollution fight: report

[BEIJING] China's fight against pollution faces new threats from rising levels of harmful ozone gas despite an "...

Jan 16, 2020 10:17 AM
Stocks

Australia, New Zealand: Shares hit fresh peaks on China-US trade pact

[BENGALURU] Australian and New Zealand shares soared to fresh peaks on Thursday as investors cheered a long-awaited...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly