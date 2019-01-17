You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Australian, New Zealand dollars near one-week lows as risk appetite wanes

Thu, Jan 17, 2019 - 11:35 AM

BP_AustNZ_170119_11.jpg
The Australian and New Zealand dollars held near one-week lows on Thursday as renewed worries about global growth had investors flocking away from risk assets.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SYDNEY] The Australian and New Zealand dollars held near one-week lows on Thursday as renewed worries about global growth had investors flocking away from risk assets.

The Australian dollar slipped to US$0.7160, a level not seen since Jan 9, and was last fetching US$0.7166

Its New Zealand counterpart eased 0.2 per cent to $0.6762, also the lowest since Jan 9.

The antipodean currencies started the year on a firmer footing after a battering in 2018, but heightened anxiety a protracted Sino-US trade war could see a sharp slowdown, or even a recession, in the world's biggest economies is clouding the outlook.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Economist John Kemp, a Reuters columnist, on Thursday predicted the global economy was headed for a recession this year, with the OECD's composite leading indicator falling to just 99.3 points in November - its lowest reading since October 2012.

Worryingly, data out from Singapore showed the city-state's exports plunged the most in more than two years in December in a sign of increasing strain in global trade and demand.

Many economists expect the Sino-US tariff war to hurt other trade-heavy economies including Australia.

And, data showed pressure building on the local economy.

Data out on Wednesday showed a gauge of consumer confidence slid 4.7 per cent in January, from February, to post its sharpest decline in over three years.

In New Zealand too, the local data was less encouraging with weak credit card spending for December.

"There are some suggestions that weakness might owe something to positioning in front of next week's important fourth quarter CPI numbers (for New Zealand) and the risk of weak numbers," Ray Attrill, head of forex strategy at National Australia Bank wrote in a note.

"AUD is also weaker, perhaps for the same reason - Q3 Australia CPI is out of January 30th."

The Australian and New Zealand economies have been expanding at a decent pace but there are hardly any signs of inflation with wage growth remaining weak despite strong labour markets in both countries.

The two central banks are widely expected to keep rates at record lows for some time yet, with odds increasingly turning in favour of cuts in the face of downbeat global sentiment.

New Zealand government bonds were little changed.

Australian government bond futures edged lower, with the three-year bond contract and the 10-year contract off half a tick each at 98.230 and 97.72.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Nets launches fastest, same-day cash settlement for hawkers in Singapore

TSMP Law Corp hires to support expansion, new China desk

Goldman Sachs, Bank of America rock earnings

Global rally lifts SGD bond prices to record high

Deutsche Bank revives probe into Danske case

JPMorgan misses Q4 profit estimates as bond trading slumps

Editor's Choice

BP_Grab_170119_1.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Garage

Insurers tap startup platforms to open new distribution channels

BT_20190117_NBBREXIT_3670878.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Government & Economy

UK currency, stocks hope for the best in May's crushing defeat

BP_SGX_170119_3.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Critical report on Catalist sparks a lively debate

Most Read

1 A big step by CapitaLand and Temasek in play for global stakes
2 Glassdoor launches operations in Singapore
3 CapitaLand's S$11b buy is big, but will it be beautiful?
4 Cook, work, play in malls. But whither the retail property recovery?
5 CapitaLand's S$11 billion mega deal 6 months in the making

Must Read

BP_NODX_170119_1.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports down 8.5% in December, confounding rebound expectations

Jan 17, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Funding for tech tools tops Budget wish list of Singapore firms: SBF poll

BP_sghack_170119_9.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
SME

Over half of SMEs in Singapore have experienced a cyber error or attack last year: poll

Nets.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Banking & Finance

Nets launches fastest, same-day cash settlement for hawkers in Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening