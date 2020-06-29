You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Australian, New Zealand dollars shackled by virus surge, set for modest monthly gains

Mon, Jun 29, 2020 - 12:09 PM

ym-ausnz-290620.jpg
The Australian and New Zealand dollars were tied to tight ranges on Monday as a surge in coronavirus cases globally and the re-imposition of curbs to stop its spread sapped demand for riskier assets.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SYDNEY] The Australian and New Zealand dollars were tied to tight ranges on Monday as a surge in coronavirus cases globally and the re-imposition of curbs to stop its spread sapped demand for riskier assets.

California ordered some bars to close on Sunday, following similar moves in Texas and Florida. In Washington state and the city of San Francisco authorities have paused re-opening plans.

The situation is looking a little dicey at home too with Australia recording its biggest daily rise in Covid-19 cases in 2 months on Monday.

Worries about the global economy pushed the trade-exposed Australian and New Zealand dollars near the bottom of ranges they have held for several weeks.

The Aussie was a shade higher at US$0.6881 and the kiwi at US$0.6432.

SEE ALSO

US dollar at crossroads as currency strategists turn bearish

Both are set for monthly gains of roughly 3 per cent as the rising risks to the global recovery have stalled rather than reversed their steep rally.

The Aussie is finding support around Friday's low of US$0.6841. Resistance lies around 0.6878.

"The Australian dollar has started the new week slightly lower after another big sell-off in US markets left the local currency vulnerable to selling," said Steven Dooley, currency strategist at Western Union Business Solutions.

"The AUD/USD neared key support at the one-month lows - to level likely to be closely watched this week," he added.

New Zealand government bonds rose, sending yields about 2.5-3 basis points lower at the long-end of the curve.

Australian government bond futures were mostly flat, with the three-year bond contract at 99.715 and the 10-year contract at 99.1100.

Investor attention this week will be on Chinese factory activity data due Tuesday. As well, the US monthly non-farm employment report on Friday will be seen as critical after the last reading handily beat expectations.

On Tuesday, Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Guy Debelle will give a speech on policy actions and balance sheet at 0230 GMT.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

GoBear, Mambu, CredoLab team up to accelerate Asia lending business

DBS rolls out sustainable and transition finance framework, taxonomy

SGX buys rest of BidFX for US$128m in cash

Filipino lawyer says he's been framed over Wirecard's missing billions

Americans hold huge pile of cash that is key to economic recovery

US dollar at crossroads as currency strategists turn bearish

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 29, 2020 12:10 PM
Government & Economy

Culture of 'trial by Internet' should not be encouraged: PM Lee

EXPRESSING continued confidence in the People's Action Party (PAP) candidate-selection process, Prime Minister Lee...

Jun 29, 2020 12:03 PM
Government & Economy

Trump denies being told about Russian bounties to kill US troops in Afghanistan

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump said on Sunday he was never briefed about the reported Russian efforts to pay...

Jun 29, 2020 12:03 PM
Real Estate

Airbnb says Amsterdam old town home sharing ban is 'damaging'

[THE HAGUE] Airbnb on Friday accused the city of Amsterdam of acting illegally after it banned vacation rentals in...

Jun 29, 2020 12:02 PM
Stocks

Asia: Markets track Wall Street drop as new virus cases spike

[HONG KONG] Asian equity markets fell on Monday after a surge in coronavirus infections in several countries,...

Jun 29, 2020 11:55 AM
Garage

GoBear, Mambu, CredoLab team up to accelerate Asia lending business

FINANCIAL services startup GoBear will partner cloud banking platform Mambu and alternative credit scoring provider...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.