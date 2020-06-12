You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Australian, New Zealand dollars suffer setback, fundamentals still support

Fri, Jun 12, 2020 - 11:17 AM

AB_nzdollar_120620.jpg
The Australian and New Zealand dollars nursed heavy losses on Friday as a sudden sea change in risk sentiment snapped a three-week run of sharp gains and knocked both currencies from multi-month highs.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SYDNEY] The Australian and New Zealand dollars nursed heavy losses on Friday as a sudden sea change in risk sentiment snapped a three-week run of sharp gains and knocked both currencies from multi-month highs.

The Aussie sagged 0.5 per cent to US$0.6820, leaving behind an 11-month peak of US$0.7069. That left it down 2.1 per cent for the week so far, though that only partly retraced the previous week's 4.4 per cent surge. Support lies around US$0.6775 and the 200-day moving average at US$0.6665.

The kiwi dollar was off 0.3 per cent on the day at US$0.6411, moving away from a five-month high of US$0.6585. It was down 1.4 per cent for the week, but again that followed a 4.8 per cent jump the week before. Support comes in around US$0.6365 and the 200-day moving average at US$0.6321.

The retracement came as global stock markets went into a spin, seemingly worried that hopes for a 'V'-shaped economic recovery may have been misplaced.

Analysts, however, were sceptical.

SEE ALSO

Lebanese pound hits new low despite government efforts, sparking protests

"With correlations across asset classes again high and major moves being put down to 'risk on' or 'risk off', they tend to flip-flop from one narrative to the other and often the narrative is fickle," said analysts at ANZ.

While this sell-off had been partly attributed to a surge in Covid-19 cases in the United States, that had been happening for a while and was hardly new, they noted.

"In reality, risk assets got here on liquidity and weak arguments and a retracement was always a possibility," they added. "It feels like the market is just looking for a scapegoat."

Still, there were fundamental supports for the Aussie that were not so transient, said Westpac chief economist Bill Evans.

One was a 25 per cent rise in the price of iron ore, Australia's single biggest export earner, amid supply disruptions in Brazil and strong demand from Chinese steel mills.

Another was Australia's success in containing the virus which has allowed most of the economy to re-open well ahead of initial projections, boosting consumer confidence.

"Accordingly we have significantly lifted our target for the AUD by year's end from US$0.68 to US$0.72," said Mr Evans. "We are still expecting a 4 cent lift in 2021, ending the year at US$0.76."

Bonds, meanwhile, have been buoyed by the promise of endless liquidity from major central banks, helping pull Australian 10-year yields down to 0.88 per cent from a top of 1.128 per cent hit just a week ago.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Westpac says regulator may include more allegations in money-laundering case

Lebanese pound hits new low despite government efforts, sparking protests

NTUC Income offers insurance coverage with bite-sized premiums

Banks offer selected services as more branches reopen

Eurozone bonds rally after Fed, supply deluge

Britain asks private bankers to discuss potential wealth taxes: source

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 12, 2020 11:21 AM
Energy & Commodities

Australian state recommends approving controversial A$3.6b Santos gas project

[MELBOURNE] The Australian state of New South Wales said a controversial coal seam gas project planned by Santos...

Jun 12, 2020 10:54 AM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares tumble tracking US rout, set to post first weekly drop in a month

[SEOUL] South Korean shares were on track to post their first weekly drop in a month as they slumped on Friday,...

Jun 12, 2020 10:44 AM
Government & Economy

Fearful Hong Kongers rush to secure limited British passports

[HONG KONG] Shortly before Hong Kong was handed back to China, Simon Ng applied for a British National (Overseas)...

Jun 12, 2020 10:41 AM
Energy & Commodities

Gold steady as firmer US dollar offsets risk-off sentiment

[BENGALURU] Gold prices held steady on Friday as downward pressure from a stronger US dollar countered rising safe-...

Jun 12, 2020 10:33 AM
Government & Economy

US to reduce troops in Iraq 'over coming months'

[WASHINGTON] The United States promised Thursday to reduce troops from Iraq over the coming months after talks with...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.