You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Australian regulator appeals against court dismissal of Westpac lending case

Tue, Sep 10, 2019 - 10:36 AM

BP_Westpac_100919_43.jpg
Australia's corporate watchdog on Tuesday said it had lodged an appeal against a court decision dismissing its accusations that the nation's second-biggest lender Westpac Banking Corp had approved mortgages without appropriate credit checks.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Australia's corporate watchdog on Tuesday said it had lodged an appeal against a court decision dismissing its accusations that the nation's second-biggest lender Westpac Banking Corp had approved mortgages without appropriate credit checks.

Last month, the Federal Court ruled against the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), saying Westpac had obeyed the law when approving 262,000 home loans using an automated system to estimate expenses.

The case is widely seen as a test of a government drive toward closer scrutiny of the financial sector after a public inquiry last year found widespread wrongdoing.

Westpac did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Tuesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In the earlier ruling, Judge Nye Perram found that Westpac did not breach any responsible lending provisions of the Credit Act by using the automated system rather than manually checking each applicant's living expenses.

Citing the judge's decision that a lender "may do what it wants in the assessment process", ASIC said the Act also requires lenders to make "reasonable enquiries about a borrower's financial circumstances" and verify information before deciding whether or not a loan is suitable for them.

"ASIC considers that the Federal Court's decision creates uncertainty as to what is required for a lender to comply with its assessment obligation, nor does ASIC regard the decision as consistent with the legislative intention of the responsible lending regime," said ASIC Commissioner Sean Hughes.

The regulator had initially begun Federal Court proceedings against Westpac in March 2017.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Goldman leaders court Saudis over Aramco IPO after 1MDB fallout

Bank of America's push to turn around investment bank is bearing fruit

Standard Chartered on track to hit 2021 returns target

Lloyds Bank CEO says european banks are laggards on cost control

Home Credit to test Hong Kong IPO market as protests convulse city

Lloyds warns mis-selling could cost it an extra £1.8b

Editor's Choice

BT_20190910_AGSTARHILL10_3887689.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Real Estate

SGReit goes shopping for Isetan's share of Wisma Atria

BP_StanChart_100919_4.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Banking & Finance

Standard Chartered on track to hit 2021 returns target

BT_20190910_LMXHOCK_3887811.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Is BreadTalk's S$80m offer for Food Junction worth the dough?

Must Read

BT_20190910_AGSTARHILL10_3887689.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Real Estate

SGReit goes shopping for Isetan's share of Wisma Atria

Sep 10, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, SPH, Ascott Reit, Ascendas H-Trust, SGReit, Isetan, Mercurius

BP_StanChart_100919_4.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Banking & Finance

Standard Chartered on track to hit 2021 returns target

BP_condo_100919_5.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Real Estate

Condo buyers go for pricier, larger units in Q2

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly