You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Australian regulators to 'closely monitor' financial system risks - RBA's Bullock

Tue, Oct 27, 2020 - 3:55 PM

[SYDNEY] Australian banks were on a solid footing, though risks were rising and regulators will keep a close eye on them over the coming months, a senior central bank official said on Tuesday.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) sees threats emanating from both overseas and at home in the balance sheet of businesses and households, driven by the coronavirus pandemic induced recession, assistant governor Michelle Bullock said.

Australia's A$2 trillion (S$1.9 trillion) economy is facing its worst downturn in a generation, putting further pressure on bank's profits and capital, Bullock said in a speech titled "Financial Stability in Uncertain Times." Australia's four major banks - Commonwealth Bank, Westpac Banking Corp, National Australia Bank and ANZ Banking Group - are highly profitable and well capitalised.

However, they are likely to see an increase in non-performing loans, Ms Bullock said, as business failures are set to rise and as household balance sheets come under pressure amid a tapering off of government support.

"The Australian banks are starting from a good position - a lot of capital and strong profits," Ms Bullock said.

SEE ALSO

HSBC got its lions back. Can the bank roar again?

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"But ... the economic effects of containing the health crisis are going to put pressure on their profits and their balance sheets. The main way this will happen is through credit losses - both through business and household loans." One area of particular concern, Ms Bullock said, was commercial real estate with uncertainty over prospects for rental demand for CBD office property, particularly in Sydney and Melbourne.

In both cities, there is substantial new supply coming onto the market, and vacancy rates have already started to rise.

Property prices could tumble in the current environment, putting pressure on investors.

Ms Bullock pointed out that banks did not have a large direct exposure to commercial property though impairment rates were set to pick up.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

HSBC got its lions back. Can the bank roar again?

Pandemic pummelling foreign investment: UN

Brokers' take: Singtel may commit over S$600m to Grab digital-bank venture

For Chinese consumers, Ant Group app is part of the fabric of life

China plans to simplify structure of Shenzhen bourse: Caixin

ShopBack sells personal finance community Seedly to CompareAsiaGroup

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 27, 2020 03:47 PM
Consumer

Nurses are at high risk for Covid among health workers, CDC says

[WASHINGTON] Among health care workers, nurses in particular have been at significant risk of contracting Covid-19,...

Oct 27, 2020 03:45 PM
Government & Economy

Seven new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including one in the community

[SINGAPORE] There were seven new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Tuesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,980...

Oct 27, 2020 03:41 PM
Energy & Commodities

Li Ka-shing cuts Husky oil risk with US$2.9b Cenovus deal

[HONG KONG] Li Ka-shing, Hong Kong's richest man, is unwinding a bet he placed on oil more than three decades ago by...

Oct 27, 2020 03:34 PM
Transport

easyJet raises US$398.6m from further sale and leaseback deals

[LONDON] British airline easyJet said it raised US$398.6 million from the sale and leaseback of nine aircraft to...

Oct 27, 2020 03:24 PM
Banking & Finance

HSBC got its lions back. Can the bank roar again?

[HONG KONG] HSBC Holdings is a bank in limbo. Pandemic-related bad loans have messed up its cost-reduction plan....

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Brokers' take: Singtel may commit over S$600m to Grab digital-bank venture

Stocks to watch: SIA Engineering, Singtel, Sembcorp, Ascendas Reit, AIMS Apac Reit

Brokers' take: Ascendas Reit upgraded to 'add', analysts note strong fundamentals

Hot stock: Aspen shares surge 13.6% on plans to transfer to mainboard

Green energy drive: Singapore plans trial import of Malaysian electricity

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for