You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Australia's CBA halts demerger amid mortgage broker uncertainty

Fri, Mar 15, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190315_CBA_3724507.jpg
CBA had planned to demerge its funds management, wealth advisory and mortgage broking arms into a separately listed new company.
PHOTO: AFP

Sydney

COMMONWEALTH Bank of Australia (CBA) said on Thursday it had halted preparations for the planned demerger of its wealth management and mortgage broking businesses, amid regulatory uncertainty and unfinished work to compensate wronged clients.

Australia's largest lender said that while it would "ultimately" exit the business, it would instead prioritise refunding customers, remediating past "issues" and implementing some of the recommendations from a year-long misconduct inquiry.

The halt comes ahead of a federal election expected in May which has cast doubts over the mortgage-broking business model, with the Labor opposition vowing to cap most broker commissions and ban certain others to remove conflicts of interest.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Demerging something that has volatility and uncertainty around key aspects of its (profit) doesn't make for a quality listed company," Credit Suisse banking analyst Jarrod Martin said.

CBA said last year it planned to demerge its funds management, wealth advisory and mortgage broking arms into a separately listed new company.

However, it unexpectedly sold its asset management arm - seen as the crown jewel of the proposed new delisted company - to Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group.

The remaining businesses operate in industries that have been hit by scandals and are subjected to more regulatory scrutiny, after the government-mandated inquiry found that brokers too often failed to act in customers' best interests.

One of the inquiry's core recommendations to prevent conflicts of interest was a ban on so-called trailing commissions, which banks pay to brokers over the life of a loan regardless of the outcome for customers. Instead, the inquiry said borrowers should pay brokers' fees directly.

The conservative ruling coalition initially supported the ban but, in the face of heavy lobbying from the mortgage broking industry, said this week it would no longer seek to abolish trailing commissions. Mortgage brokers have said a ban on such commissions would threaten their business models and hurt competition.

Credit Suisse's Mr Martin said the demerger halt was reasonable, given the "uncertainty around mortgage broker payments with different approaches from both the government and the opposition" and the mounting cost of refunding wronged customers.

CBA has disclosed a record A$1.4 billion (S$1.33 million) in refunds and administration costs over the last five years as it tries to fix problems highlighted by the public inquiry.

The bank admitted last week there was still a lot of work to be done under its remedial plan to address the inquiry's recommendations, including abolishing trailing commission payments to home loan brokers.

There also have been delays in fixing internal systems that resulted in customers paying fees for services they had not received. REUTERS

Banking & Finance

China brokerages' stock surge of 54% may be running out of steam

Charter Court, OneSavings banks agree to merger

Shell CEO's annual pay doubles to 20m euros

Singapore's first bitcoin trial: Quoine exchange found liable for reversing B2C2's trades

Australia, New Zealand dollars pressured as bond yields keep falling

Asia: Markets mixed; pound tracks back from Brexit highs

Editor's Choice

Mar 15, 2019
Garage

Singapore corporate venture capital players stay upbeat

Mar 15, 2019
Real Estate

PropNex calls for revisions in cooling measures

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

Mar 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Datapulse gets shareholders' nod to move into hotel investments

Most Read

1 Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up
2 Singapore's first bitcoin trial: Quoine exchange found liable for reversing B2C2's trades
3 Broker's take: Citi Research downgrades SGX to 'sell' as HKSE's China futures contract product may curb profits
4 AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners
5 Keppel Infrastructure Trust, Oxley call for trading halts pending announcements

Must Read

Mar 15, 2019
Garage

Singapore corporate venture capital players stay upbeat

Mar 15, 2019
Government & Economy

SMEs to be given help to digitalise and venture abroad earlier

BT_20190315__VITEEHAI15_3724539.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
SME

Local SME Tee Hai Chem sells 51% stake to German MNC, teams up to go global

Mar 15, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore, Malaysia to suspend overlapping port claims off Tuas

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening