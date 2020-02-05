You are here

Australia's central bank keeps rates on hold at record low 0.75%

Labour and property's strengths provide room to gauge the impact of China's economic slump
Wed, Feb 05, 2020 - 5:50 AM

The bank lowered interest rates three times between June and October, reviving the property market but dampening consumer confidence.
Sydney

AUSTRALIA kept interest rates unchanged Tuesday as the labour and property markets' strength gives the central bank room to wait and see how badly the economy will be hit by a slump in China's growth.

Governor Philip Lowe kept the cash rate at 0.75 per cent at the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) first meeting of 2020, as predicted by most economists and traders. The jobless rate falling in the final two months of 2019 kept the RBA sidelined, despite the impending hit from wildfires and now the novel coronavirus.

The coronavirus "is having a significant effect on the Chinese economy at present. It is too early to determine how long-lasting the impact will be", Mr Lowe said in a statement announcing the decision. "The board will continue to monitor developments, including in the labour market. It remains prepared to ease monetary policy further if needed."

The Australian dollar rose, trading at 67.15 US cents at 2.36 pm in Sydney, from 66.86 before the decision.

Australia's economic fortunes are heavily dependent on the world's No. 2 economy: China buys a third of Australian goods and services. Halting flights to limit the spread of the coronavirus will strike at the heart of the education and tourism sectors, some of the nation's most valuable exports. A slowing Chinese economy also has less need for iron ore, and the price is tumbling accordingly.

Yet, the RBA's capacity to cushion the shock with easing monetary policy is questionable. Indeed, doing so could cause more harm than good.

The central bank lowered interest rates three times between June and October as it sought to buttress the economy. While the property market revived, consumer confidence sagged as households were spooked by the signal the cuts sent about the growth outlook.

The economy's traditional shock absorber - the exchange rate - has answered and is down almost 4 per cent in the past month.

The RBA releases its updated quarterly forecasts Friday in the Statement on Monetary Policy and many economists expect near-term GDP will be cut as a result of the wildfires and now, the virus outbreak. Fire reconstruction will boost growth in future quarters as well as the government's loosened purse strings.

Mr Lowe will have plenty of opportunity this week to elaborate on the RBA's current stance, with a major speech at the National Press Club on Wednesday and three hours of parliamentary testimony on Friday.

The parliamentary sitting will take place concurrently with the release of the Statement on Monetary Policy. BLOOMBERG

