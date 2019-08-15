You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Australia's NAB posts flat Q3 cash profit as bad debts, costs rise

Thu, Aug 15, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Sydney

NATIONAL Australia Bank, the country's No 3 lender by market value, on Wednesday reported flat growth in third-quarter cash profit and flagged more expenses related to customer remediation in the second half of fiscal 2019.

Australia's biggest banks have already paid over A$8 billion (S$7.5 billion) in regulatory and remediation costs to wronged customers after an inquiry last year found widespread misconduct in the nation's financial sector.

As at April, NAB had put aside close to A$1.1 billion to pay aggrieved customers, including those charged fees for no service. The bank, which said it expected additional provisions in the second half, did not provide an exact figure in its limited trading update on Wednesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Azib Khan, banking analyst at stockbroker Morgans Financial, said his estimate was for an additional after-tax charge of A$500 million.

The flat A$1.65 billion in cash earnings reported for the three months ended June 30, had been lower than expected, he added.

"The main reasons for this (looks) to be slightly higher expenses and a slightly higher credit impairment charge," he said.

In a limited trading update, NAB said bad debt charges had jumped 21 per cent to A$247 million compared to the same period last year, while impaired assets had also increased to be 0.85 per cent of total loans, up from 0.71 per cent a year earlier.

Revenue grew marginally and net interest margin increased compared with the first-half's quarterly average due to lower funding costs.

Mr Khan said that despite the increase in bad debts, NAB's asset quality remained "broadly sound in overall terms".

NAB's common equity tier-1 ratio rose to 10.4 per cent as at June 30 from 10 per cent on March 31. REUTERS

Banking & Finance

An open attitude a must when investing in Indonesia

OCBC mulls bid for control of Indonesia's Bank Permata

Prudential's H1 profit gets Asia boost

StanChart eyes US$100b private bank assets in growth push

US yield curve hits flattest level in more than 12 years

Many SGX-listed firms not getting Internal Audit right

Editor's Choice

Aug 15, 2019
ASEAN Business

Singapore startups tapping new buzz in Indonesia as test bed

BT_20190815_SPCAROUSELL15_3863045.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Garage

Carousell's monetising push quadruples 2018 sales, but it's still US$25m in the red

BT_20190815_AGYZJ15_3862943.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang chairman takes leave to assist in 'confidential' probe

Must Read

Aug 15, 2019
ASEAN Business

Singapore startups tapping new buzz in Indonesia as test bed

BT_20190815_ABHENG15_3863011.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore to benefit from rise in long-term demand for chips: DPM Heng

BT_20190815_SPCAROUSELL15_3863045.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Garage

Carousell's monetising push quadruples 2018 sales, but it's still US$25m in the red

BP_Stephen Riady_130819_5.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Stephen Riady buys GCB from OUE unit for S$95m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly