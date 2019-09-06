You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Australia's Westpac hit by class action lawsuit

Fri, Sep 06, 2019 - 8:58 AM

nz_westpac_060937.jpg
Westpac Banking Corp said on Friday it would defend itself against a class action lawsuit filed against its life insurance and pension units.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Westpac Banking Corp said on Friday it would defend itself against a class action lawsuit filed against its life insurance and pension units.

Law firm Slater and Gordon said it filed the class action on behalf of thousands of superannuation members whom it said "were shortchanged" by the bank's superannuation funds.

The lawsuit relates to Westpac subsidiaries BT Funds Management Ltd and Westpac Life Insurance Services Ltd.

Slater and Gordon last year filed two lawsuits against the pension units of the country's biggest lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia and wealth manager AMP.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank cutting dozens of jobs in fixed-income trading

Fintech startup Stripe offers lending service to customers

Charles Schwab to close Singapore office by year's end

StanChart keeping option open on Singapore digital bank licence

New Singapore govt e-service to help banks combat fraud

Temasek partners Kuehne+Nagel to launch US$50m global fund

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_060919_3.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Firms chase sustainability expertise

BT_20190906_HKSC_3885209.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart keeping option open on Singapore digital bank licence

BP_SGX_060919_4.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Commercial Trust to replace Hutchison Port Holdings Trust on STI

Must Read

BP_SG_060919_3.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Firms chase sustainability expertise

Sep 6, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: DBS, MCT, HPH Trust, SATS, Del Monte, Keppel Pacific Oak US Reit

BT_20190906_SCHWAB_3885153.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Banking & Finance

Charles Schwab to close Singapore office by year's end

nz_onenorth_060924.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Real Estate

Muted response to two Government Land Sale sites, but third site pulls in nine bids

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly