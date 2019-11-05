You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Australia's Westpac raising A$2.5b as profit slumps

It plans to use additional funds to meet tougher capital requirements, anticipated legal action
Tue, Nov 05, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20191105_WEEWEST5_3939734.jpg
Mr Hartzer says operating conditions will continue to be difficult, flagging weaker expected margins, flat lending volumes, lower fees, and slightly higher expenses.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Sydney

WESTPAC Banking Corp is looking to raise A$2.5 billion (S$2.3 billion) from shareholders after reporting a 15 per cent slide in full-year cash earnings, cutting its dividend for the first time in a decade and flagging weak trading conditions ahead.

Australia's No 2 lender plans to use the additional funds to meet tougher capital requirements and anticipated legal action related to customer remediation issues that have already led to an almost A$1 billion charge.

"2019 has been a disappointing year," Westpac chief executive Brian Hartzer said. "Financial results are down significantly in a challenging, low-growth, low interest rate environment."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Australia's "Big Four" banks are having to hold more capital at a time of record low interest rates, subdued credit growth and increasing competition.

They also have a collective bill of about A$8 billion in one-off charges to compensate customers for wrongful practices exposed by a government-backed inquiry into the financial sector.

Mr Hartzer, whose bonus was scrapped this year, said operating conditions "will continue to be difficult", flagging weaker expected margins, flat lending volumes, lower fees, and slightly higher expenses.

The capital raising is the largest by a bank since Westpac's own A$3.5 billion raising in 2015, according to Refinitiv data.

Mr Hartzer said the raising, most of which has been underwritten at A$25.32 per share, a 9 per cent discount from Friday's closing price, would provide flexibility amid the subdued economic outlook.

"We just felt it was getting a little tight in terms of the buffer of where we wanted to be," he said.

Westpac slightly missed analysts' expectations with cash earnings of A$6.85 billion for the year ended Sept 30, down from A$8.07 billion a year earlier and below the A$6.89 billion average forecast of six analysts polled by Reuters.

Excluding one-off items like the A$977 million hit for customer remediation, Westpac's cash earnings dropped 4 per cent. Only its New Zealand unit posted a rise, up 3 per cent.

Stressed loans increased by 12 basis points to 1.2 per cent of loans, the highest level since 2016. Expenses rose 3 per cent, despite a 5 per cent cut to the bank's workforce.

Trading in Westpac shares was halted until Tuesday to allow for a bookbuild process.

The stock has gained 13.8 per cent so far this year, recovering much of the value lost during last year's Royal Commission inquiry that uncovered widespread misconduct in the sector.

Westpac's final dividend was cut by 14.9 per cent to 80 cents per share, marking the first cut since 2009 amid the global financial crisis.

"The decision . . . was not easy," Mr Hartzer said. "However, we felt it was necessary to bring the dividend payout ratio to a more sustainable medium-term range given the capital raising and lower return on equity."

Given the weak outlook and share dilution from the larger than expected capital raising, analysts said Westpac could need to cut dividends further in the near term.

"It's pretty clear . . . that the dividend will again be under pressure in 2020," Evans and Partners banking analyst Matthew Wilson said.

Fellow "Big Four" bank Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd last week cut its dividend franking tax rebate to 70 per cent for the first time in almost 20 years as it also missed expectations with a 3 per cent drop in second-half profit.

Mr Hartzer's short-term bonus of A$1.61 million was scrapped, although he still received A$4.01 million in salary and vested bonuses.

Westpac last year received a "first strike" when shareholders voted against executive remuneration. Under Australian corporate rules, a "second strike" at the Dec 12 annual general meeting could prompt a board spill. REUTERS

Banking & Finance

OCBC to enter digital banking fray with Keppel, Vertex-backed Validus

Emerging Asia's favoured South Korean bonds performed the worst in October

Nordea Bank culls securities from market unit amid negative rates

Deutsche Bank chiefs urge CEO to cut responsibilities

ECB official fighting graft charges finally gets day in court

Barclays faces SEC probe into sales of property-backed bonds

BREAKING

Nov 5, 2019 12:27 AM
Banking & Finance

Barclays faces SEC probe into sales of property-backed bonds

[LONDON] US regulators are investigating whether Barclays Plc violated securities laws after a former trader at the...

Nov 5, 2019 12:18 AM
Latest Earnings

Latest Earnings

Nov 5, 2019 12:10 AM
Government & Economy

Johnson's Conservatives have 7-point lead over Labour

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives have a seven percentage-point lead over the opposition...

Nov 5, 2019 12:01 AM
Real Estate

Apple pledges US$2.5b for affordable California housing

[NEW YORK] Apple Inc will contribute US$2.5 billion toward easing the housing crisis in California, joining other...

Nov 4, 2019 11:45 PM
Government & Economy

Top lawyer declines to testify in impeachment inquiry

[WASHINGTON] The White House's top national security lawyer declined to appear for a scheduled deposition Monday...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly