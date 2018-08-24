You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Australia's Westpac reports lower margins, warns delinquencies on rise

Fri, Aug 24, 2018 - 11:16 AM

BP_Westpac _240818_80.jpg
Australia's Westpac Banking Corp, the country's second-biggest lender, on Friday reported a steep drop in quarterly margins on higher funding costs and cautioned that mortgage delinquencies were on the rise in most states.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Australia's Westpac Banking Corp, the country's second-biggest lender, on Friday reported a steep drop in quarterly margins on higher funding costs and cautioned that mortgage delinquencies were on the rise in most states.

The drop in net interest margin (NIM), a key gauge of profitability for banks, comes at a time of subdued credit growth in the country, where tighter lending and hikes in short-term interest rates are squeezing housing loan earnings.

Westpac said its NIM, the difference between interest paid and earned, shrank 11 basis points to 2.06 per cent in the quarter ended June, compared to 2.17 per cent at the end of the six months to March and the lowest since the first half of 2015.

Shares of the lender fell almost 3 per cent to its weakest in two months in a broader market that was mostly steady.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The NIM outcome is disappointing," Morgans banking analyst Azib Khan said. "They are really calling out the negative here," he said, adding that higher funding costs were hurting the broader banking sector.

Growth in Australian home loans fell to a four-year low of 5.6 per cent in June, while short-term funding costs had more than doubled from their levels in August 2017.

According to Moody's Investment Service, many small and midsize banks have raised their home loan rates in the face of higher wholesale costs and slower loan growth.

But Australia's four major banks, which dominate about 80 per cent of the home loan market, have held off so far, partly due to intense public scrutiny amid a powerful national inquiry that has led to damaging revelations of widespread misconduct in Australia's financial sector.

Two of the 'Big Four' – Commonwealth Bank and Australia and New Zealand Banking Corp - have in fact lowered some mortgage rates to attract borrowers.

Credit ratings agencies have warned that borrowers, hit by the rising costs of living, could struggle to cover principal and interest payments for a record amount of home loans taken out in 2014-2015 that are set to become due soon.

Westpac noted delinquencies were rising across most states, with the overall per centage of loans that are 90-days overdue three basis points higher during the June quarter.

It also flagged higher stressed exposures in its corporate property and retail portfolio over the same period.

Westpac's home loan book, however, grew at 6 per cent for the 12 months June, faster than the other three major banks.

"Whilst the NIM outcome is weak there is an offsetting outcome which is the strong loan growth," Mr Khan said.

Westpac said total stressed assets fell slightly in the third quarter and it also reported lower impairments in its smaller mining and New Zealand dairy portfolios.

Its common equity Tier-1 capital ratio dipped to 10.4 per cent at the end of June from 10.5 per cent at end-March.

It did not disclose profit or revenue numbers in its disclosures. The bank will report full-year results in November.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Japan's inflation stalls; cuts in smartphone fees may threaten BOJ goal

Hong Kong intervenes again to defend peg as greenback strengthens

US dollar holds gains after US-China trade talks, focus shifts to Fed

AIA Singapore sees 42% jump in annualised new premiums for H1

Citi says its Asia equities business is booming

World Bank says demand for blockchain bond tops expectations

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd_240818_5.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Forward earnings estimates pared as Q2 figures underwhelm

BT_20180824_WARBURG_3541520.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit can be sponsor's platform for S-E Asian logistics assets

BT_20180824_BUNGALOW_3541463.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Real Estate

Belmont Rd GCB fetches S$33.8m or S$2,243 psf

Most Read

1 Singapore real estate will endure as popular asset class
2 Singtel shares surge 7.5% on potential union of Australia telecom rivals
3 Phoenix Heights sold en bloc for S$33.1 million to OKP Holdings associate
4 SIA pushes on with reforms, ties up with Alibaba and works on brand overhaul
5 Stocks to watch: Nam Cheong, HG Metal, iFast, Singtel
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_cbd_240818_5.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Forward earnings estimates pared as Q2 figures underwhelm

BT_20180824_WARBURG_3541520.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit can be sponsor's platform for S-E Asian logistics assets

BT_20180824_BUNGALOW_3541463.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Real Estate

Belmont Rd GCB fetches S$33.8m or S$2,243 psf

Aug 24, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Global Yellow Pages, Lion Asiapac, Ryobi Kiso, Clearbridge Health, Lian Beng

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening