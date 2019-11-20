You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Aviva restructures into 5 divisions, sells Hong Kong stake to Hillhouse Capital

Wed, Nov 20, 2019 - 4:35 PM

yq-avi-20112030.jpg
British insurer Aviva has simplified its business into five operating divisions following a review and is selling its stake in its Hong Kong business to co-investor Hillhouse Capital, it said on Wednesday ahead of a presentation to investors.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] British insurer Aviva has simplified its business into five operating divisions following a review and is selling its stake in its Hong Kong business to co-investor Hillhouse Capital, it said on Wednesday ahead of a presentation to investors.

The life and general insurer is struggling to find direction, analysts and investors say, after replacing its chief executive earlier this year.

Aviva said it was dividing its businesses into investments, savings and retirement; UK life; Europe life; Asia life, and general insurance.

"I am committed to running Aviva better," said chief executive Maurice Tulloch, who took over the top job in March.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We will be more commercially focused, manage costs rigorously and be more disciplined in how we invest."

SEE ALSO

TikTok's Musical.ly deal needs US national security review: senator

Aviva set out several three-year targets, including a 12 per cent return on equity and a £300 million (S$527.1 million) net cost saving by 2022.

It said it was committed to its progressive dividend policy and saw 2019 operating profit in line with management expectations, following around £300-400 million in management actions.

Aviva said it was in discussions about the future of its businesses in Vietnam and Indonesia, following the sale of its stake to Hillhouse in the Hong Kong business, named Blue.

Tencent Holdings, China's biggest gaming and social media company, also has a stake in Blue.

Aviva said this week it was keeping its Singapore operation following a review of its Asian businesses, raising speculation it could not get a satisfactory price for it. The insurer also said it was keeping its joint venture in China.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Wirecard defends accounting after report of unit's delayed audit in Singapore

StanChart eyes millennials with savings product offering 2% interest rate

Longer-term Singapore government bonds facing headwinds: DBS

Australia's Westpac accused of 23 million money laundering breaches

HDB to sell new S$700m 1.75% senior bond at par

Morgan Stanley pushes advisers to boost revenue in 2020 pay plan: sources

BREAKING

Nov 20, 2019 04:27 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets fall at open

[LONDON] Europe's leading stock markets retreated at the start of trading on Wednesday, with London's benchmark FTSE...

Nov 20, 2019 04:25 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks snap three days of gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended down on Wednesday, hit by worries over the China-US trade talks and following a...

Nov 20, 2019 04:08 PM
Banking & Finance

Wirecard defends accounting after report of unit's delayed audit in Singapore

[BERLIN] Wirecard AG said it followed all reporting obligations properly, rejecting a news report over delays to an...

Nov 20, 2019 03:54 PM
Stocks

Alibaba won't join Hong Kong's stock benchmark any time soon

[HONG KONG] Alibaba Group Holding won't feature in Hong Kong's most widely followed stock benchmark unless the index...

Nov 20, 2019 03:32 PM
Stocks

South Korea: Shares slide as US, China spar over Hong Kong protests

[SEOUL] South Korean shares lost more than 1 per cent on Wednesday as rising tension between the United States and...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly