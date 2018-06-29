You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Baht is Asia's worst-performing currency, may fall further: Mizuho

Fri, Jun 29, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Bangkok

THE Thai baht, set to become the worst-performing currency in emerging Asia this quarter, does not look like it is going to bottom anytime soon, according to Mizuho Bank Ltd. Foreign funds have pulled a net US$3.8 billion from the nation's equity market since the end of March, the most since at least 1999 on a quarterly basis, amid concerns that an escalation in trade frictions between the US and China will weigh on Thailand's current account surplus - a source of attraction for the country's currency bulls.

The baht had been the second-best performer in emerging Asia in the first quarter, underscoring the spread of the rout in developing economies to countries with relatively strong fundamentals. Central banks in emerging markets - from Argentina to Turkey - have gone on the defensive as a stronger US dollar and rising Treasury yields fuelled concern that a failure to tighten monetary policy risks a currency sell-off and an acceleration in inflation.

"The market's focus has shifted to trade frictions, and the currencies of economies with high dependence to trade are becoming more vulnerable to sell-offs," said Masakatsu Fukaya, an emerging market currency trader at Mizuho Bank. "My view is that the dollar will remain strong for a while. People are becoming concerned that a trade war will lead to overall shrinkage in global trade, so that could potentially threaten Thailand's current account surplus."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The baht has weakened almost 6 per cent against the US dollar this quarter to trade at 33.10 as at 2.15 pm in Bangkok on Thursday.

Overseas investors withdrew net US$251 million from the bond market since the end of March, the first net quarterly outflows since the last three months of 2016, according to data from the Thai Bond Market Association. BLOOMBERG

READ MORE:

Banking & Finance

Asian currencies tumble on multiple fear factors

Dollar rally fizzles on euro bounce

Indian rupee hits record low against US dollar; RBI intervenes

China considers banning short-term US dollar bond sales

China turmoil batters last emerging-market haven

Company director who cheated SME crowdfunding firm gets 10 years' jail

Editor's Choice

Jun 29, 2018
Banking & Finance

Asian currencies tumble on multiple fear factors

Jun 29, 2018
Startups

Was oBike just building to sell?

Jun 29, 2018
Real Estate

Canberra Link EC site likely to be hotly contested

Most Read

1 Goldman Sachs lunch at Singapore's Taste Paradise set the scene for 1MDB's money probe
2 Stop order issued for Goodluck Garden collective sale
3 Apple reseller EpiCentre calls it a day
4 Goodluck Garden en bloc sale goes to court
5 No Signboard to launch hawker-themed fast food chain
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jun 29, 2018
Banking & Finance

Asian currencies tumble on multiple fear factors

Jun 29, 2018
Startups

Was oBike just building to sell?

Jun 29, 2018
Real Estate

Canberra Link EC site likely to be hotly contested

Jun 29, 2018
Government & Economy

EY tax practitioners urge Asean to work together on tax matters

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening