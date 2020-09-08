You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Bank of America invests US$50m in black-owned banks in equality drive

Tue, Sep 08, 2020 - 10:43 PM

yq-bankofa-008092024.jpg
Bank of America invested US$50 million in three Black-owned banks as part of its US$1 billion pledge over four years to advance racial equality.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Bank of America invested US$50 million in three Black-owned banks as part of its US$1 billion pledge over four years to advance racial equality.

The second-largest US lender took equity stakes of about 5 per cent in three minority depository institutions: First Independence in Detroit, Liberty Financial Services in New Orleans and SCCB Financial in Columbia, South Carolina, it said in a statement. Bank of America also is in discussions with several other African-American and Hispanic lenders serving low- and moderate-income communities that are expected to be completed within a year.

"The idea of this is to join forces," Bank of America Vice Chairman Anne Finucane said in an interview. "It's all with the goal of creating capacity to lend more and create wealth for minorities and people of colour." The bank also laid out plans for other initiatives aimed at promoting racial and economic equality, including US$200 million allocated to direct equity investments in Black- and Hispanic-owned businesses.

BLOOMBERG

SEE ALSO

US may ban cotton from Xinjiang region of China over rights concerns

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Diginex raises US$20m before planned Nasdaq debut

Startup Melio raises US$144m to fund expansion

Brexit 'trash talking' lifts UK debt demand to US$99b

Grab in talks with Prudential, AIA for fintech investment: sources

Broker's take: DBS expects iFast's growth to outpace industry, ups target price

UK opens books on launch of new 15-year bond

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 8, 2020 10:29 PM
Banking & Finance

Diginex raises US$20m before planned Nasdaq debut

[HONG KONG] Diginex says it has raised US$20 million from a group of private investors ahead of a planned listing on...

Sep 8, 2020 10:16 PM
Companies & Markets

Keppel prices 8b yen worth of five-year notes at 0.88%

KEPPEL Corporation has priced 8 billion yen (S$103.5 million) worth of five-year notes due 2025 at 0.88 per cent per...

Sep 8, 2020 10:00 PM
Transport

GM takes US$2b stake in Nikola and partners developing pickup model

[DETROIT] General Motors took a US$2 billion equity stake in Nikola and partnered with the semi-truck maker to...

Sep 8, 2020 09:44 PM
Stocks

US: Nasdaq slides 3% as tech rout deepens

[NEW YORK] The Nasdaq tumbled more than 3 per cent at the open on Tuesday as investors sold off shares of Tesla and...

Sep 8, 2020 09:43 PM
Companies & Markets

SK Jewellery's privatisation offer hits 90% threshold in irrevocable undertakings

THE voluntary conditional cash offer for SK Jewellery Group's issued and paid-up ordinary shares has received...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Temasek cautions against jumping to judgment over Liew Mun Leong, ex-maid case

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Temasek posts negative one-year return, portfolio value dips

Broker's take: DBS expects iFast's growth to outpace industry, ups target price

Brokers' take: DBS, UOBKH deem CapitaLand Reits' merger attractive

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.