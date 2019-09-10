You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Bank of America's push to turn around investment bank is bearing fruit

Tue, Sep 10, 2019 - 6:41 AM

nz_boa_100927.jpg
Bank of America Corp said on Monday its deal-making unit is gaining momentum with midsized companies as it focuses on the sector to regain market share.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW YORK] Bank of America Corp said on Monday its deal-making unit is gaining momentum with midsized companies as it focuses on the sector to regain market share.

Revenue from the middle market grew by 17 per cent in the first seven months of the year. For the third quarter the bank estimated overall investment banking revenue to be up in the low single digits.

Bank of America, the second largest US bank by assets, is focusing more on middle market clients and private companies following a turbulent year marked by falling revenue and market share and after a string of departures by senior leaders.

Investment banking income tumbled 11 per cent last year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We had fallen too far," chief operating officer Tom Montag told analysts and investors at the Barclays Financial Services Conference. Taking advantage of the bank's broad network to reach more clients can help close the gap, he said.

The bank is also working with a longer list of private equity firms, hedge funds and other financial sponsors.

"We were more focused on the top 100," he said at the Barclays Financial Services Conference. "We're now going 400-deep."

The number of merger and acquisition referrals coming from its wealth business has surged 67 per cent so far this year as the Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank is increasingly relying on that division to drum up business, he added.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Standard Chartered on track to hit 2021 returns target

Lloyds Bank CEO says european banks are laggards on cost control

Home Credit to test Hong Kong IPO market as protests convulse city

Lloyds warns mis-selling could cost it an extra £1.8b

Australian, New Zealand dollars hover near recent peaks on global stimulus hopes

Japanese investors pile into US bonds in July, biggest buying in 3 years

Editor's Choice

BT_20190910_AGSTARHILL10_3887689.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Real Estate

SGReit goes shopping for Isetan's share of Wisma Atria

BP_StanChart_100919_4.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Banking & Finance

Standard Chartered on track to hit 2021 returns target

BT_20190910_LMXHOCK_3887811.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Is BreadTalk's S$80m offer for Food Junction worth the dough?

Must Read

BT_20190910_AGSTARHILL10_3887689.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Real Estate

SGReit goes shopping for Isetan's share of Wisma Atria

BP_StanChart_100919_4.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Banking & Finance

Standard Chartered on track to hit 2021 returns target

BP_condo_100919_5.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Real Estate

Condo buyers go for pricier, larger units in Q2

BT_20190910_VTRAZER10_3887702.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Technology

Razer committing S$10m to boost Singapore gaming, e-sports

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly