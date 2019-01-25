You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Bank of China unveils first perpetual bond amid capital pressure

Fri, Jan 25, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190125_CFCHINA25_3678185.jpg
Bank of China is looking to issue as much as 40 billion yuan of perpetual bonds to replenish additional Tier 1 capital.

Hong Kong

BANK of China Ltd is set to offer the first perpetual bonds from a Chinese lender on Friday, a landmark deal that will pave the way for similar fundraising from financial institutions.

The bank is looking to issue as much as 40 billion yuan (S$8 billion) of perpetual bonds to replenish additional Tier 1 capital, it said in a filing. China's financial regulators last year called for more innovative capital instruments to expand funding channels for banks in order for them to boost support to the real economy.

Chinese banks need stronger capital buffers as they are compelled to move off-balance-sheet lending onto their books and face more soured loans in a slowing economy. Lenders have so far replenished their additional Tier 1 capital via issuing preference shares, which can be converted to equity when the issuer is under stress. Perpetual debt is a new way to boost that capital and more banks are gearing up to sell the securities.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Chinese banks have been encouraged by regulators to diversify and expand their capital structure via issuing new instruments," said Nicholas Zhu, Beijing-based senior analyst with Moody's Investors Service. He expects more issuance from the sector as financial institutions are under pressure to recognise shadow lending as formal loans.

Besides big state-owned lenders, the smaller ones are also keen to explore this new instrument. Harbin Bank Co and Shengjing Bank Co have announced their plans to raise up to 15 billion yuan and nine billion yuan, respectively, from selling perpetual bonds, according to public filings.

That's because capital adequacy ratio for the sector has been falling, albeit slightly. At the end of September, Chinese commercial banks' average Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio was at 11.33 per cent, down from 11.35 per cent at end-2017, according to official data. While those numbers are still above the minimum regulatory requirement, analysts say Chinese banks in general lacked capital.

The Bank of China's perpetual bonds have an indicative pricing range of 4.5 per cent to 4.8 per cent, people familiar with the matter said last week. There is no coupon step-up, with coupon reset every five years. BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

StanChart makes its first S'pore trade finance deal on blockchain

Bank of Korea stands pat on interest rates

Can South-East Asia sustain investment boom?

China allows insurers to invest in banks' tier-2 capital bonds and perpetual bonds

StanChart makes its first Singapore trade finance deal using blockchain

Indonesia releases new rules on export revenue repatriation for resources

Editor's Choice

SL_IBIWS_240119_1.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Real Estate

Hotel projects capturing interest of investors, developers

BT_20190124_ABCRYPTO23_3677091.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Banking & Finance

Reminder: Crypto currencies are not legal tender

Jan 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Catalist: to grow or to heal?

Most Read

1 Neuron Mobility unveils e-scooter built in-house; eyes Series A funding
2 StanChart makes its first Singapore trade finance deal using blockchain
3 Malaysian finance firm eyes Singapore moneylending sector
4 Davinder Singh to leave Drew & Napier and set up own practice
5 Yongnam CEO selling Binjai Park good class bungalow for S$40m

Must Read

SL_grabgen _240119_62.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Transport

Singapore to streamline rules governing taxis, private-hire cars

Drew and Napier - Davinder Singh - 2_Brighter, cropped for L500.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Davinder Singh to leave Drew & Napier and set up own practice

Jan 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Temasek's ST Telemedia acquires majority stake in cloud computing firm

Jan 24, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS clarifies takeover rules on general offers for dual-class shares

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening