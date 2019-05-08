You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Bank of Japan board members warn of hit to bank profits from easy policy

Wed, May 08, 2019 - 8:23 AM

lwx_boj_090519_74.jpg
A few Bank of Japan (BOJ) board members said the central bank must pay attention to the impact that its prolonged ultra-loose monetary policy was having on regional banks' profits, minutes of their rate review in March showed on Wednesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] A few Bank of Japan (BOJ) board members said the central bank must pay attention to the impact that its prolonged ultra-loose monetary policy was having on regional banks' profits, minutes of their rate review in March showed on Wednesday.

The negative impact of ultra-easy policy on regional banks' profits and equity capital could "gradually materialise" and prompt more banks to take excessive risks to secure profits, those board members were quoted as saying.

At the two-day rate review that ended on March 15, the BOJ kept monetary policy steady despite cutting its assessments on exports and output amid heightening global economic risks.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking & Finance

Brazil fintech Nubank opens Mexico office as it seeks Latam expansion

Venezuela loosens currency exchange controls to allow forex trading

Banks lose appetite for new Brexit fight

Virtual bank licences for fintechs? MAS still weighing pros and cons

Not all banks are evil, and so TransferWise comes a-calling

Officials from 3 countries meeting on approach to Goldman in 1MDB case

Editor's Choice

BT_20190508_JLBANKS8_3775117.jpg
May 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Virtual bank licences for fintechs? MAS still weighing pros and cons

lwx_5g_090519_1.jpg
May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

IMDA to look beyond price to draw more 5G bidders

lwx_hyflux_090519_8.jpg
May 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux fends off move by seven banks to opt out of moratorium

Most Read

1 Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA
2 Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users
3 800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing
4 Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities
5 Isetan needs more than a store refresh

Must Read

BT_20190508_JLBANKS8_3775117.jpg
May 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Virtual bank licences for fintechs? MAS still weighing pros and cons

lwx_5g_090519_1.jpg
May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

IMDA to look beyond price to draw more 5G bidders

May 8, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Far East Orchard, AEM Holdings, Kimly, Boardroom, Trek 2000

May 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand's revamped Funan secures 98% pre-leasing commitment for twin office blocks

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening