You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Bank of Japan chief says market moves 'very unstable'

Tue, Mar 10, 2020 - 10:08 AM

AB_kuroda_100320.jpg
Bank of Japan (BOJ) governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday global financial markets were "very unstable" and the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak could turn out to be big.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Bank of Japan (BOJ) governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday global financial markets were "very unstable" and the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak could turn out to be big.

Mr Kuroda also told Parliament that the central bank had bought a cumulative 2.04 trillion yen (S$27.39 billion) worth of exchange-traded funds (ETF) since October last year.

Under a policy dubbed yield curve control, the BOJ guides short-term interest rates at -0.1 per cent and the 10-year government bond yield around zero per cent. It also buys risky assets such as ETFs as part of its massive stimulus programme.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

US Securities and Exchange Commission staff in Washington shows coronavirus symptoms

US regulators urge banks to aid borrowers hit by virus

IMF to test working from home in case virus strikes

DBS CEO Piyush Gupta 2019 pay up 2% to S$12.1m

Frantic buying of Treasuries sees yield curve inside 1% for first time

Major Swedish fund fears rate cuts more than virus

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 10, 2020 10:16 AM
Energy & Commodities

Singapore's Pavilion Energy signs mid-term deal with SLNG for storage, reloading

[SINGAPORE] Singapore's Pavilion Energy said on Tuesday it has signed a five-year deal with Singapore LNG Corp for...

Mar 10, 2020 10:00 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea reports 35 new coronavirus cases, total at 7,513

[SEOUL] South Korea reported 35 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the country's total infections to 7,513,...

Mar 10, 2020 09:58 AM
Banking & Finance

US Securities and Exchange Commission staff in Washington shows coronavirus symptoms

[BENGALURU] The US securities regulator said late on Monday an employee at its headquarters in Washington, DC showed...

Mar 10, 2020 09:53 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares dip into bear market territory

[BENGALURU] Australian stocks plunged into bear market territory on Tuesday, as rising economic risks from the fast-...

Mar 10, 2020 09:49 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks see small bounce at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks staged a small recovery at the open on Tuesday following the previous day's rout but...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.