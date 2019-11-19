You are here

Bank of Japan conducting research on digital currency: central bank chief

Tue, Nov 19, 2019 - 10:53 AM

Bank of Japan governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday the central bank has no plans now to issue digital currencies, but is conducting research in case the need to do so heightens in the future.
He also said stable coins should not be issued unless there is a sufficient framework in place to ensure governance and risk management.

"If stable coins backed by companies with a huge customer base are issued globally, that could have an impact on monetary policy and financial system stability," Mr Kuroda told Parliament.

