You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Bank of Japan debated merits of bigger yield moves ahead of March review

Fri, Jan 29, 2021 - 9:17 AM

af_bankofjp_290121.jpg
Bank of Japan policymakers discussed the merits of allowing long-term yields to move more flexibly around the bank's target, a summary of opinions at their January meeting showed, a sign the idea will be a key element of its policy review in March.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Bank of Japan policymakers discussed the merits of allowing long-term yields to move more flexibly around the bank's target, a summary of opinions at their January meeting showed, a sign the idea will be a key element of its policy review in March.

As the coronavirus pandemic forces it to maintain a massive stimulus programme for a prolonged period, the BOJ plans to announce in March ways to make its tools more sustainable.

"With our monetary easing steps to be prolonged, allowing the 10-year government bond yield to move upward and downward to some extent ... will contribute to financial system stability,"said one member, according to the summary released on Friday.

Allowing 10-year yields to move more widely likely won't hurt the economy much, because most money raised by households and companies aren't directly affected by long-term rate moves, another opinion quoted in the summary showed.

The comments are the strongest hints to date that the BOJ will allow long-term rates to deviate further from its 0 per cent target in its March policy review.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"It's crucial for the BOJ to conduct yield curve control and purchases of assets such as exchange-traded funds (ETF) more flexibly," another opinion showed, suggesting the March review will also result in some tweaks to its huge ETF purchases.

Under yield curve control (YCC), the BOJ guides short-term rates at -0.1 per cent and 10-year bond yields around 0 per cent through huge bond purchases. It also pledges to buy ETFs by up to 12 trillion yen (S$153 billion) per year as part of its stimulus programme.

The measures have recently drawn criticism for drying up market liquidity and distorting pricing, forcing the BOJ to unveil in December a plan to examine ways to make its tools more "flexible and effective."

The BOJ has said the review won't lead to an overhaul of YCC or quantitative easing. Analysts expect the outcome to be a mix of measures to ensure the BOJ can act flexibly to any future shock to the economy.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Property SMEs can get instant collateral-free loans under proptech, Validus tie-up

Short-sellers: Beware kamikaze stock buyers

GameStop mania goes global as retail traders gang up on shorts

Singapore moves to guide companies through green transition

Hong Kong's Lam praises HSBC, slams UK

Singapore moves to guide companies through 'green' transition

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 29, 2021 09:40 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks start Friday's session with a rally

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened with a burst on Friday morning at the end of a volatile week that has seen...

Jan 29, 2021 09:24 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open flat on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices opened flat on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 1.45 points...

Jan 29, 2021 09:17 AM
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand China Trust reports 30.2% lower 2H DPU of 3.33 S cents

CAPITALAND China Trust (CLCT), the largest China-focused Singapore real estate investment trust (Reit) formerly...

Jan 29, 2021 09:14 AM
Government & Economy

Japan's Dec factory output extends declines as recovery stalls

[TOKYO] Japan's industrial output extended declines in December as factories struggled with a hit to demand from...

Jan 29, 2021 09:07 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel, ThaiBev, MNACT, ComfortDelGro, ST Engineering

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday:

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Facebook shuts popular stock trading group amid GameStop frenzy

UK says upholding 'freedom and autonomy' with new Hong Kong visas

Trump flexes political muscle, meets top House Republican

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on US rallies

US judge allows extradition of two men accused of aiding Ghosn escape

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for