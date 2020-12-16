You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Bank of Japan loads up US$6b in ammunition to combat potential market turmoil

Wed, Dec 16, 2020 - 10:02 AM

nz_boj_161243.jpg
The Bank of Japan has decided to purchase about US$6 billion in cash from the Ministry of Finance to ensure it has enough ammunition to combat any market disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the central bank said on Wednesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] The Bank of Japan has decided to purchase about US$6 billion in cash from the Ministry of Finance to ensure it has enough ammunition to combat any market disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The purchase will be made any time through the end of March next year at the prevailing market exchange rate at the time, the BOJ said in a statement.

The move is "in preparation for smoother execution of the Bank of Japan's operations, such as international financial cooperation and foreign currency supply to financial institutions," the central bank said.

The decision will likely give the BOJ flexibility to address any dollar shortages that domestic financial institutions could face ahead of the year-end and the March closure of Japan's fiscal year.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Credit Suisse cuts asset management headcount by 10% in revamp

Federal Reserve joins world central banks fighting climate change

Federal Reserve opens policy final 2020 meeting amid uncertain economy

Saudi Arabia to get sovereign wealth fund dividend, has no plan to hike taxes

China central bank injects record 950b yuan of funds after bond defaults

GIC invests US$200m in geothermal firm Sinopec Green

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 16, 2020 10:15 AM
Garage

SME lender Funding Societies doubles valuation in Samsung-backed round

FUNDING Societies has bagged funding from Samsung Venture Investment Corporation in its ongoing fundraising round at...

Dec 16, 2020 10:00 AM
Companies & Markets

Budget wish-list: Singapore Business Federation calls for Covid-19 support schemes to be extended till end-2021

THE Singapore Business Federation (SBF) has called for some Covid-19 support measures to be extended into end-2021...

Dec 16, 2020 09:52 AM
Transport

Delta Air Lines in talks to add more quarantine-free flights

[BENGALURU] Delta Air Lines Inc is in early talks with governments to add more quarantine-free flights overseas, a...

Dec 16, 2020 09:43 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks advance after Nasdaq ends at record high; STI up 0.4% at open

SINGAPORE shares opened higher on Wednesday, following a strong lead from Wall Street overnight on optimism over US...

Dec 16, 2020 09:41 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares rise on US stimulus bets

[BENGALURU] Australian shares tracked Wall Street higher on Wednesday, on hopes for more US stimulus and further...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Workplace arrangements under review with Phase 3 reopening

New quarantine-free bubble may pave way for bigger events in Singapore

Saudi Arabia to get sovereign wealth fund dividend, has no plan to hike taxes

Software maker ClickUp reaches US$1b value in funding round

Singapore new home sales up 18.9% in November on economic recovery hopes

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for