Bank of Japan says will strive to maintain smooth market functioning

[TOKYO] The Bank of Japan will strive to maintain smooth market functioning even though no specific country, region or financial institutions are facing difficulty procuring funds now, a BOJ official said on Monday.

The comment came after the BOJ joined the central banks of the United States, the euro zone, Canada, Britain and Switzerland to offer three-month credit in US dollars on a regular basis and at a rate cheaper than usual.

