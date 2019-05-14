You are here

Bank of Japan's Kuroda: Will consider further easing if prices lose momentum

Tue, May 14, 2019 - 12:12 PM

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday he would consider additional easing without hesitation if consumer prices lost upward momentum.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday he would consider additional easing without hesitation if consumer prices lost upward momentum.

Mr Kuroda, speaking in parliament, said the BOJ was committed to keeping short- and long-term rates low until at least the spring of 2020, adding rates could remain low beyond that period.

Mr Kuroda also said the BOJ's forward guidance did not mean it would re-evaluate its policy immediately in spring 2020.

REUTERS

