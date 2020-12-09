Bank of Thailand slows down baht appreciation

[BANGKOK] Thailand's central bank intervened on Wednesday to slow down the appreciation of the baht currency, two foreign exchange traders said.

The baht strengthened to trade at 29 baht per US dollar on Wednesday morning, before returning to levels of around 30 baht later in the day.

Thai exporters on Tuesday called on the central bank to ensure that the baht did not appreciate beyond 30 baht per US dollar, saying it would impact competitiveness.

The Bank of Thailand did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

REUTERS