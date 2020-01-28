You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Banks tell Hong Kong staff to work at home after China visit

Tue, Jan 28, 2020 - 10:43 AM

nz_CreditSuisse_280136.jpg
Credit Suisse Group SA and UBS Group AG are among banks telling Hong Kong staff to work from home for two weeks if they've just visited mainland China as global banks step up their response to the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Credit Suisse Group SA and UBS Group AG are among banks telling Hong Kong staff to work from home for two weeks if they've just visited mainland China as global banks step up their response to the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

Employees should discuss with their division manager and human resources before returning to work after that time, Credit Suisse said in an internal memo obtained by Bloomberg. Anyone with fever or flu-like symptoms is required to work from home until a doctor certifies the person is well enough to return, it said. Both it and UBS are also introducing travel restrictions.

Credit Suisse said the measures were "to safeguard our staff and clients" after Hong Kong's decision on Saturday to raise its response level to "emergency" to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, which is believed to have an incubation period of around 14 days. The bank's memo said the International Commerce Center tower, where it has its main offices, would be starting temperature checks as well.

The Hong Kong government is urging residents returning from China to stay home for 14 days, and announced the temporary closing of all sports and cultural facilities starting Wednesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

UBS in a memo to staff - confirmed by a spokesman - said its Hong Kong office will be open as normal on Wednesday and asked employees in the city and Singapore to work remotely if they had returned from the mainland within the past 14 days.

SEE ALSO

Will the largest quarantine in history just make things worse?

Two Hong Kong-based spokesmen for Credit Suisse didn't immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday, a public holiday. The Zurich-based bank had more than 45,000 employees worldwide at the end of 2018, according to its website. Hong Kong is a regional hub.

A spokesman for Citibank in Hong Kong also said its employees were being asked to report any personal travel to Wuhan or the surrounding area and to work from home for two weeks after returning. Business travel to the area was restricted earlier, he said.

Deutsche Bank has sent a memo to Hong Kong staff recommending employees work from home for seven days after any China visit, according to people familiar with the matter. There won't be any staff in the office on Monday and Tuesday because of China's New Year holidays, one person said. A spokesman declined to comment.

A novel coronavirus began spreading in early December in Wuhan, in central China, and has since spread around the country and abroad. At least 100 people have died.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Wall Street venture-fund curbs to be eased in Volcker revamp: sources

Singapore helps global cryptocurrency firms to expand their local operations

Credit Suisse spying scandal: regulator 'probing board role'

JPMorgan sticks with call to sell longer-dated bonds

Fintech startup Currencycloud raises US$80m; to open Singapore office in 2020

UK pension fund to firms, asset managers: tackle climate or we'll drop you

BREAKING

Jan 28, 2020 10:57 AM
Government & Economy

Will the largest quarantine in history just make things worse?

[MICHIGAN] It's the largest quarantine in human history, but will it stop the disease?

Jan 28, 2020 10:52 AM
Government & Economy

Canada confirms first virus case

[MONTREAL] Canadian health authorities on Monday confirmed the country's first case of a deadly coronavirus that...

Jan 28, 2020 10:43 AM
Government & Economy

Britain seeks Huawei 'solution' as US pressure mounts

[LONDON] Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet senior ministers on Tuesday to decide whether to allow the use of...

Jan 28, 2020 10:37 AM
Banking & Finance

Wall Street venture-fund curbs to be eased in Volcker revamp: sources

[WASHINGTON] Wall Street banks would face much looser restrictions on investing in venture-capital funds under...

Jan 28, 2020 10:13 AM
Government & Economy

China delays schools' return over virus fears

[BEIJING] China on Tuesday postponed the start of the spring semester for schools and universities across the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly