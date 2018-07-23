You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Barclays considers a return to consumer banking in India

Mon, Jul 23, 2018 - 5:47 PM

[MUMBAI] Barclays Plc is considering a return to consumer banking in India as it seeks to deploy more of the capital it holds in the South Asian unit, people familiar with the matter said.

The UK bank, which decided to pull out of the business in 2011, aims to rebuild the retail banking operation in Asia's third-largest economy through digital channels this time around, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information isn't public. Barclaycard International Chief Executive Officer Barry Rodrigues would oversee the platform, which would mobilize deposits and offer loans electronically, the people said.

Barclays is reentering some businesses and markets in the Asia-Pacific region as CEO Jes Staley puts an era of restructuring behind him. It reopened its Australia office in April to focus on advisory and capital markets, two years after exiting the country.

The Indian retail business model wouldn't require any additional capital infusion from the parent company because the amount that it holds in the nation would be enough for its growth plans there, the people said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"While we are constantly evaluating all opportunities for profitable and sustainable growth of our business across the geographies that we operate in, there are no plans at this time to enter retail banking in India," the bank's Mumbai office said in an emailed reply to questions. "India remains a key focus market for Barclays." The company has more than US$1 billion of invested capital in the nation, it said.

In 2011, Barclays decided to wind down consumer lending operations in India, shut most of its branches there and sell 32 billion rupees (S$635 million) of loans as Europe's debt crisis and increased regulation threatened to erode earnings. The lender, which had about 79 outlets in the country at its peak, then shifted its focus to wealth management and corporate and investment banking. It has six branches in India now.

BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BT_20180723_YOCROWN_3508116.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore listing on the cards for Crown Group's Indonesia business

BT_20180723_LLWATERFPKV_3508119.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Firms tap Enterprise Singapore's expertise, connection for water projects in China

BT_20180723_MRNIKKO_3508214.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Nikko AM offers new SGD corporate bond ETF

Most Read

1 Degrees of underemployment: fresh grads stuck in a bind
2 SingHealth hack 'worrying' for Singapore but govt response lauded
3 Currency war erupts, threatening to ripple across global markets
4 Stocks to watch: Oxley, Keppel Corp, SembMarine, Chip Eng Seng, Lum Chang, SMJ International
5 Singapore-listed firms on share buyback spree in H1 2018
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Hawker centre.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore inflation rises to 0.6% in June, in line with expectations

ocbc.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC to cut half of teller jobs in next 2 years in digital banking push; all affected staff to be retrained

Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: SembMarine shares fall after lower-than-expected Q2 earnings

Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Venture Corp shares jump 9.1%, queried by SGX

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening