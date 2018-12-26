You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Beijing to help banks replenish capital through various channels

Wed, Dec 26, 2018 - 10:51 AM

[SHANGHAI] A Chinese government agency responsible for financial stability said it is seeking to help commercial banks replenish capital via various channels, with the aim of allowing them to issue perpetual bonds as soon as possible.

The Financial Stability and Development Committee under the State Council held a meeting to discuss the issue on Tuesday, the agency said in a statement posted on the website of the People's Bank of China on Wednesday.

Many Chinese banks need to replenish capital to meet increasingly stringent capital rules as they face growing pressure to write off bad loans and heed government calls to aid a struggling economy amid a prolonged Sino-US trade war.

But Chinese lenders face limited funding channels as many listed banks trade below their book value in a bearish stock market.

A perpetual bond is a fixed income security with no maturity date, and the principal will not be repaid.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking & Finance

South Korea central bank sets open-ended inflation target of 2.0%

Bank of Japan divided over side effects of easy policy: Oct minutes

Top fund proves value investing works in China

BOJ governor's moves could be stealth threat to 2019 stability

Vocal minority of investors echo Trump's concerns over Fed fiscal tightening

Asia's worst currency isn't stopping bond bulls from charging in

Editor's Choice

Dec 25, 2018
Real Estate

Private rental market may be held up by en bloc sellers, lower supply

BT-santa-letter-web.jpg
Dec 25, 2018
Life & Culture

A letter from the CEO of Santa Claus Holdings to his employees

china-city-aad7a8ca-03cb-11e9-b5df-5d3874f1ac36.jpg
Dec 25, 2018
Government & Economy

China growth to slow, economy to remain strained

Most Read

1 Singapore shares end higher on Monday
2 Ailing firms find new lease of life in real estate
3 Private rental market may be held up by en bloc sellers, lower supply
4 Singapore goes underground to boost land use
5 A letter from the CEO of Santa Claus Holdings to his employees

Must Read

Dec 25, 2018
Real Estate

Private rental market may be held up by en bloc sellers, lower supply

Dec 26, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Keppel T&T, Pacific Star, Aspen

Dec 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel bags S$300m of marine contracts; Keppel T&T sells stakes in Thai IT firms

TRUMP_TWITTER.JPG
Dec 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump downbeat on Federal Reserve as markets nosedive

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening