You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Berkshire Hathaway has been buying Amazon shares: CNBC

Fri, May 03, 2019 - 8:59 AM

lwx_amazon_030519_59.jpg
Berkshire Hathaway Inc has been buying shares of Amazon.com Inc, according to chief executive officer Warren Buffett, CNBC reported on Thursday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Berkshire Hathaway Inc has been buying shares of Amazon.com Inc, according to chief executive officer Warren Buffett, CNBC reported on Thursday.

"One of the fellows in the office that manage money ... bought some Amazon so it will show up in the 13F (quarterly filing report)" later this month, Mr Buffett said, according to the report.

Buffett's portfolio managers are Todd Combs and Ted Weschler, but the report did not say which of them bought the shares or how much he bought.

Berkshire Hathaway and Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Buffett has never bought Amazon shares, although he has long been a fan, CNBC said.

"Yeah, I've been a fan, and I've been an idiot for not buying," Mr Buffett said, according to the report.

Berkshire has more than 90 businesses in the insurance, energy, food and retail, industrial, railroad and other sectors, and often buys stocks when buying whole companies appears too expensive. Its last major acquisition was in January 2016.

Stock prices often move higher or lower when Berkshire discloses new stakes, or sheds old ones.

In its last portfolio filing in February, Berkshire said it had trimmed its stake in iPhone maker Apple Inc, though none of the selling was Mr Buffett's, and added positions in Canada's Suncor Energy Inc and software company Red Hat Inc.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20190503_JOEL2_3771071.jpg
May 3, 2019
Garage

honestbee CEO replaced; firm said to be sticking to habitat growth

BT_20190503_LANDMARK_3771007.jpg
May 3, 2019
Real Estate

Landmark Tower sale completion facing delays

May 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hard to pick clear winner between two upcoming US hotel Reit listings

Most Read

1 Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust
2 Malaysia's ringgit and stocks are set for a rebound, Ex-CIMB chief Nazir says
3 honestbee fired CEO Joel Sng, says report; startup to make statement today
4 Savings hacks for millennials and more
5 honestbee halts services in HK and Indonesia; layoffs to hit 10 per cent

Must Read

lwx_uob_030519_48.jpg
May 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB posts 8% rise in Q1 profit to S$1.05b on stronger income growth

May 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Great Eastern Q1 profit more than doubles to S$342.7m on investments

BT_20190503_JOEL2_3771071.jpg
May 3, 2019
Garage

honestbee CEO replaced; firm said to be sticking to habitat growth

May 3, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: UOB, Great Eastern, Frasers Property, SembMarine, OUE H-Trust, Hi-P

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening