You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Big-name Asia hedge funds raise billions, startups struggle

New money goes to those with proven track record, or can generate stable returns
Fri, Oct 23, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

ESTABLISHED Asian hedge funds have attracted the lion's share of new money this year, while startups have been hamstrung by global travel curbs that have made it impossible for face-to-face meetings with European and US asset allocators.

Well-known firms including Tribeca Investment Partners Pty, Pleiad Investment Advisors Ltd, Dymon Asia Capital (Singapore) Pte Ltd and Sylebra Capital have drawn more than US$3 billion of new money among them this year.

That contrasts with the net US$3.1 billion that flowed out of regional funds in the first eight months of 2020, according to Eurekahedge Pte Ltd. Meantime, the median raising for new Asia funds this year is just US$20 million.

"Asset raising has been possible this year, but it has been materially more challenging," said Matthew Whitehead, chief operating officer of Hong Kong-based Sylebra.

SEE ALSO

Big-name Asia hedge funds raise billions, startups struggle

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Among funds that have attracted new money, Tribeca saw assets swell by about US$1 billion between March and September, half of which was new money, with the rest coming from performance gains, Asia chief executive officer Ben Cleary said. Investors who had enjoyed a decade of big gains in the US during its bull run are now looking for other options to hedge their risks as a weakening dollar and economy put returns under pressure, he said.

APS Asset Management added about US$200 million from existing North American and European institutional investors, chief investment officer Kok Hoi Wong said.

China's relatively quick containment of the outbreak and rapid economic rebound has boosted its attractiveness for investors, Mr Wong said.

Sylebra raised about US$400 million for a new technology-focused fund.

With a shortage of local institutional allocators to hedge funds, Asian managers rely on US and Europe sovereign wealth funds, university endowments, charitable foundations and pensions for stickier money. That makes them particularly vulnerable to the Covid-19 travel restrictions.

About 73 per cent of investors in a recent Credit Suisse Group AG survey anticipated no travel for the rest of the year to research and conduct due diligence on hedge funds. Just 30 per cent of them are able to invest without on-site visits. An additional 42 per cent could allocate money without face-to-face meetings only if certain conditions are met, such as familiarity with the investment team.

The new money tends to concentrate in two groups of managers: those who have a proven track record of performance, and the so-called platforms whose multitude of investment teams enable them to generate stable returns.

Dymon, which is returning money from its flagship macro fund to focus on a multi-strategy fund, has gathered US$1.6 billion for the new fund and expects a further US$1 billion in coming months, the firm said in September.

New offerings also give investors an opportunity to gain access to, or top up money with, star managers who have restricted inflows into older funds. Some firms have started, or plan to set up, funds that only place bullish bets as short-selling opportunities in the region are relatively limited. Those aren't captured in the Eurekahedge data.

These include Pleiad, which has raised almost US$500 million for an Asia long-only fund, mostly new money that came in this year, said a person with knowledge of the matter.

Wang Tongshu's WT Asset Management gathered about US$200 million in two month for a new long-only fund that focuses on Greater China stocks, with a sovereign wealth fund as anchor investor, said CEO Vivian Chang.

Anatole raised about US$100 million for a new long-only fund in two months, said a person with knowledge of the matter. Its older US$2 billion flagship fund returned more than 60 per cent in the first eight months while a second fund gained more than 80 per cent.

New and existing investors committed US$50 million to a new long-only Asia fund started by Zaaba Capital Ltd, according to COO Michael Becker.

More are in the pipeline. CloudAlpha Capital Management, whose fund returned 135 per cent in the first eight months of the year, is starting a new fund that takes more-concentrated long and short bets on global tech stocks.

"In this current phase, investors will be making fewer investments, initial investment sizes will be smaller and will build slowly," Sylebra's Mr Whitehead said. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

One Asia Investment Partners' former managing director charged

BOJ voices confidence in Japan's banking system

Barclays Private Bank CEO tackles Brexit and pandemic challenges

Outgoing UBS chief joins blank-cheque club

Deutsche Bank unit may be bought by Tata Consultancy

MAS bans ex-BSI banker from financial services over US$5m 'secret profits' tied to 1MDB

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 23, 2020 05:53 AM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks end little changed as aid hope tempers virus

[BENGALURU] European equities closed broadly flat as positive earnings reports and optimism about US stimulus offset...

Oct 23, 2020 01:41 AM
Banking & Finance

MAS bans ex-BSI banker from financial services over US$5m 'secret profits' tied to 1MDB

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has banned Kevin Michael Swampillai, the former head of the wealth...

Oct 23, 2020 01:17 AM
Banking & Finance

Singapore fines Goldman Sachs US$122 million over 1MDB scandal

THE Singapore authorities have fined Goldman Sachs Singapore US$122 million over its involvement in the 1MDB scandal...

Oct 23, 2020 12:25 AM
Technology

Nvidia deal for Arm will drive computing power growth says SoftBank's Son

[TOKYO] SoftBank Group Corp CEO Masayoshi Son said on Thursday the sale of chip designer Arm to Nvidia Corp will...

Oct 22, 2020 11:54 PM
Government & Economy

Goldman Sachs hit with record US bribery fine over 1MDB scandal

[NEW YORK] Goldman Sachs will pay a record foreign bribery penalty in the US and will enter a guilty plea for the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore property agents urged to give accurate advice; new guide on ratings launched

Airbnb, STB to offer Singapore travel experiences

Singaporean charged with acts that were likely to defraud fund investors

Hong Kong regulator fines Goldman Sachs US$350m over 1MDB scandal

CSE Global's new orders down in Q3 on the back of oil and gas decline

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for