You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Billionaire Indian remanded in custody after London court appearance

Wed, Mar 20, 2019 - 11:01 PM

file724sv1jjqgl13tabz2z5.jpg
Fugitive billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi, wanted by Indian authorities over a US$2 billion loan fraud at state-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) was remanded in custody after appearing before a British court on Wednesday.
Internet

[LONDON] Fugitive billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi, wanted by Indian authorities over a US$2 billion loan fraud at state-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) was remanded in custody after appearing before a British court on Wednesday.

India asked Britain last August to extradite Modi, 48, whose diamonds have sparkled on famous Hollywood stars, after he was accused of massive bank fraud, charges he denies.

The diamond magnate was arrested in the Holborn area of central London on Tuesday after he went into a bank to open an account and a member of staff contacted police.

On Wednesday, he appeared at London's Westminster Magistrates Court accused by India of two charges of conspiracy to fraud and conspiracy to conceal criminal property.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

He spoke only to confirm his name, age and address, and that he did not agree to being extradited. His lawyer, George Hepburne Scott, said his client would deny the charges which he believes are politically motivated.

Despite offering to put up £500,000(S$895,175) security, he was told he would not be given bail. District Judge Marie Mallon said there were substantial grounds to believe he might not surrender to bail and no conditions would satisfy her to grant his release.

He was remanded in custody until his next appearance at the same court on March 29.

PNB shares closed up 3 per cent on the news of Mr Modi's arrest.

Mr Modi left the country before India's biggest banking fraud came to light early last year.

PNB, India's second-largest state-run bank, said in 2018 that two jewellery groups headed by Mr Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi had defrauded it by raising credit from other Indian banks using fraudulent guarantees issued by rogue staff of the bank. Mr Modi and Mr Choksi have both denied wrongdoing.

Prior to his arrest, India's main opposition Congress party had used it as a weapon to target the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of an April-May general election.

Prakash Javadekar, a minister in Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet, said all the fugitives would have to come back and "return the looted money to the nation".

In December, a British court agreed that another high-profile Indian businessman, aviation tycoon Vijay Mallya, could be extradited to his homeland to face fraud charges. Mallya is currently appealing the decision.

Separately, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), India's main financial crime-fighting agency, said that a court on Wednesday issued a non-bailable warrant against Nirav Modi's wife.

The court also allowed the ED to auction 11 vehicles belonging to Mr Modi - including Rolls Royce, Porsche, Mercedes and Toyota models - and allowed income tax authorities to auction 68 paintings owned by him.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

MAS builds in-house tool to spot rogue trading early, with 98% accuracy

StanChart to inject over US$2.5b CET1 capital into local unit in business transfer

Deutsche Bank merger puts 10,000 Frankfurt jobs at risk

Fines totalling S$16.8m slapped on 42 financial firms in Singapore in 18 mths ended December '18

Australian, New Zealand dollars dragged down as bond yields hit new depths

Asian broker CLSA's chief executive Jonathan Slone quits

Editor's Choice

BT_20190320_CCGRAB20_3728841.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Garage

Grab woos small businesses with suite of financial services

BT_20190320_HOCHING2_3728868.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership

BT_20190320_NRSTAR20_3728765.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Starhill Global Reit extends KL mall leases, lifting overhang

Most Read

1 YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary
2 Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership
3 SIA to offer S$500m 5-year fixed-rate bonds for institutional, retail investors
4 CapitaLand and CDL poised to buy Liang Court mall at S$400m
5 Temasek International names Lee Theng Kiat chairman, Dilhan Pillay CEO

Must Read

lwx_mas_200319_80_2x.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Banking & Finance

Fines totalling S$16.8m slapped on 42 financial firms in Singapore in 18 mths ended December '18

doc74k5zz0el55yesyebcb_doc6vhbwclxk0i1k4kx1ggz.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mar 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Penny scandal: Brokers lost S$350m; ex-IPCO exec to serve 3 years in prison

Mar 20, 2019
Technology

Temasek-backed Pine Labs buys India gift card solutions provider Qwikcilver for US$110m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening