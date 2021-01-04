You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Bitcoin breaches US$34,000 as rally extends into new year

It had just crossed US$20,000 for the first time in December
Mon, Jan 04, 2021 - 5:50 AM

London

BITCOIN, the world's largest cryptocurrency, topped US$34,000, just weeks after passing another major milestone.

The currency gained as much as 7.8 per cent to US$34,182.75, before slipping to about US$33,970 as of 3:05 pm on Sunday in Singapore.

It advanced almost 50 per cent in December, when it breached US$20,000 for the first time.

The latest gains top an eye-popping rally for the controversial digital asset in 2020, which rebounded sharply after a severe crash in March that saw it lose 25 per cent amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The currency "will be on the road to US$50,000 probably in the first quarter of 2021," said Antoni Trenchev, managing partner and co-founder of Nexo in London, which bills itself as the world's biggest crypto lender.

Institutional investors returning to their desks this week are likely to boost prices further after retail buying over the holidays, he said.

Bitcoin has increasingly been "embraced in more global investment portfolios as holders expand beyond tech geeks and speculators", Bloomberg Intelligence commodity strategist Mike McGlone wrote in a note last month.

Bitcoin should eventually climb to about US$400,000, Scott Minerd, chief investment officer of Guggenheim Investments, told Bloomberg Television in a Dec 16 interview.

Still, there are reasons to be cautious, partly since Bitcoin remains a thinly traded market.

The currency slumped as much as 14 per cent on Nov 26 amid warnings that the asset class was overdue a correction. The big run-up in price in 2017 was followed by an 83 per cent rout that lasted a year. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank can play leading role in bank consolidation: CEO

UBS Singapore takes flight with sustainable installation

Bitcoin breaches US$34,000 as rally extends into new year

Deutsche Bank should play leading role in banking consolidation: CEO

Wall Street revives dream of a Bitcoin ETF with new SEC filing

New York Life Insurance closes historic US$6.3b deal for Cigna unit

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 3, 2021 09:34 PM
Companies & Markets

The Place Holdings to jointly develop a residential-commercial project in Tanah Merah

THE Place Holdings has entered into a shareholders' agreement with MCC Land (Singapore) and Ekovest Development (S)...

Jan 3, 2021 07:30 PM
Companies & Markets

Broadway to sell entire manufacturing business for US$50m

MAINBOARD-LISTED Broadway Industrial Group has inked a conditional sale and purchase agreement to sell its entire...

Jan 3, 2021 04:45 PM
Companies & Markets

GSH gets loan facilities of up to S$150m, with condition that Sam Goi remains controlling shareholder

GSH Corporation has obtained loan facilities of up to S$150 million in an agreement dated Dec 31, 2020, the...

Jan 3, 2021 04:13 PM
Companies & Markets

Sabana Reit manager appoints two directors

SABANA Real Estate Investment Management, the manager of Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment...

Jan 3, 2021 03:36 PM
Government & Economy

35 imported cases of Covid-19, highest number since March

[SINGAPORE] There were 35 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Sunday noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,697.

UPDATED 6 hours 5 min ago

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

The Place Holdings to jointly develop a residential-commercial project in Tanah Merah

Broadway to sell entire manufacturing business for US$50m

GSH gets loan facilities of up to S$150m, with condition that Sam Goi remains controlling shareholder

35 imported cases of Covid-19, highest number since March

Sabana Reit manager appoints two directors

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for