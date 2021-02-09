 Bitcoin extends gains above US$47,000 in Asia, Banking & Finance - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Bitcoin extends gains above US$47,000 in Asia

Tue, Feb 09, 2021 - 8:46 AM

rk_Bitcoin_090221.jpg
Cryptocurrencies extended gains in Asia on Tuesday, with bitcoin and ethereum reaching record highs, in the wake of a Tesla Inc investment in bitcoin.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Cryptocurrencies extended gains in Asia on Tuesday, with bitcoin and ethereum reaching record highs, in the wake of a Tesla Inc investment in bitcoin.

Bitcoin posted its largest daily percentage gain in more than three years overnight, after Tesla made the announcement in its 2020 annual report.

Bitcoin added as much as 2.5 per cent to hit a record high of US$47,565.86 on Tuesday and has gained 61 per cent for the year so far.

Ethereum hit a record of US$1,784.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Three non-bank e-wallet players to offer PayNow

SoftBank's Vision Fund posts record 844b-yen profit on IPO boom

Japanese investors return to foreign bonds as yields rise on stimulus hopes

A$140b Aussie pension fund eyes Europe, US expansion

India plans to buy more than 3t rupees in bond purchases

Renaissance clients pull out after firm's rotten run of results

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 9, 2021 09:06 AM
Technology

Facebook, Twitter outpaced by smaller platforms in fight against harmful content: agency

[BENGALURU] Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet's YouTube made smaller strides than their social media rivals including...

Feb 9, 2021 08:58 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SGX, Yangzijiang, ART, HPHT, Thomson Medical

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday:

Feb 9, 2021 08:50 AM
Companies & Markets

Ascott Residence Trust to sell Somerset Xu Hui Shanghai above book value

ASCOTT Residence Trust (ART) has agreed to sell Somerset Xu Hui Shanghai at an aggregate value of 1.05 billion yuan...

Feb 9, 2021 08:48 AM
Government & Economy

Australian business confidence improves in Jan, activity off highs

[SYDNEY] A measure of Australian business confidence picked up in January while conditions eased back from historic...

Feb 9, 2021 08:37 AM
Garage

DoorDash buys startup behind salad-making robot

[SAN FRANCISCO] Restaurant meal delivery service DoorDash on Monday said it bought the startup behind a robotic...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SMEs counting on govt support amid gloomy outlook in 2021: QBE poll

DBS rolls out new business support measures

Mudlogic engineers success by catering to the customer

Seoul launches Covid tests for pets

Should investors beware the Lippo effect?

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for