You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Bitcoin hits one-week low as rising US yields dent rally

Mon, Jan 11, 2021 - 12:02 PM

rk_bitcoin_110121.jpg
Bitcoin fell as far as US$33,447, its lowest since Jan 6. Ethereum which often moves in tandem with bitcoin, fell as much as 20 per cent to a one-week low of US$1,007.51.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Cryptocurrencies plunged on Monday, with bitcoin dropping more than 12 per cent to a one-week low as rising US yields lifted the dollar broadly and hurt non-income paying assets.

Bitcoin fell as far as US$33,447, its lowest since Jan 6. Ethereum which often moves in tandem with bitcoin, fell as much as 20 per cent to a one-week low of US$1,007.51.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Quick takes: OCBC in transition

Becoming a bank would shrink but not squash Ant

KKR raises US$3.9b in biggest infrastructure fund for Asia

Indonesia sets new rules on payments systems

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley to delist some products in Hong Kong

Banking through the crisis: A test of speed, personalisation and purpose

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 11, 2021 12:12 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold hits near six-week low on firmer dollar, higher Treasury yields

[BENGALURU] Gold prices touched a near six-week low on Monday, extending losses from the previous session, as a...

Jan 11, 2021 12:11 PM
Transport

China approves high-speed railway project worth US$8.82b

[BEIJING] China's state planner said on Monday it approved a high-speed railway project connecting the Xiongan New...

Jan 11, 2021 12:05 PM
Government & Economy

Year on from first Covid-19 death, Wuhan basks in recovery

[WUHAN] One year ago, China announced the first death from a new virus in Wuhan - 12 months later, Covid-19 has...

Jan 11, 2021 11:58 AM
Real Estate

Half of Swiss hotels, restaurants risk bankruptcy: employer group

[GENEVA] Nearly half of Switzerland's restaurants and hotels risk bankruptcy within months failing financial support...

Jan 11, 2021 11:56 AM
Government & Economy

North Korea's Kim assumes late father's mantle

[SEOUL] North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has had his official party title changed, state media reported on Monday,...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, China Everbright, Chip Eng Seng, First Reit

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley to delist some products in Hong Kong

MOM clarifies differences between ICT, other EP holders

Indonesia sets new rules on payments systems

Japan finds new coronavirus variant in travellers from Brazil

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for