You are here
Bitcoin hits one-week low as rising US yields dent rally
[SINGAPORE] Cryptocurrencies plunged on Monday, with bitcoin dropping more than 12 per cent to a one-week low as rising US yields lifted the dollar broadly and hurt non-income paying assets.
Bitcoin fell as far as US$33,447, its lowest since Jan 6. Ethereum which often moves in tandem with bitcoin, fell as much as 20 per cent to a one-week low of US$1,007.51.
REUTERS
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes