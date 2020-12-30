You are here

Bitcoin hits record US$28,600 as 2020 rally powers on

Wed, Dec 30, 2020 - 3:49 PM

Bitcoin on Wednesday hit a record US$28,599.99, taking gains this year past 295 per cent amid heightened interest from bigger investors.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] Bitcoin on Wednesday hit a record US$28,599.99, taking gains this year past 295 per cent amid heightened interest from bigger investors.

The world's most popular cryptocurrency was last up 3.7 per cent at US$28,375. Since breaking US$20,000 for the first time on Dec 16 it has surged by nearly half.

Bitcoin has increasingly seen demand from larger US investors, in particular, attracted by its perceived inflation-hedging qualities and the potential for quick gains, as well as expectations it would become a mainstream payments method.

REUTERS

Stay up to date with The Business Times for