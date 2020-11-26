You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Bitcoin price drops more than US$1,000 in Asian trade

Thu, Nov 26, 2020 - 2:00 PM

rk_bitcoin_261120.jpg
Bitcoin hiccoughed in Asian trading on Thursday to at one point stand more than 6 per cent down on the day after failing to make record highs.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Bitcoin hiccoughed in Asian trading on Thursday to at one point stand more than 6 per cent down on the day after failing to make record highs.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known crypto-currency, was last trading around US$17,700, having lost more than US$1,000 since its previous close.

"With very high volumes on spot but also on leveraged markets, it's not surprising that after failing to hit the all-time highs, there would be this sort of rapid correction," said Justin d'Anethan sales manager at digital asset company Diginex.

"While a quick visit in the upper or mid-16,000s is possible, we're still trending up and with plenty of upside potential," he added. This year, bitcoin has risen 358.6 per cent from the year's low of US$3,850 on March 13, but has not yet breached the US$19,666 hit in December 2017.

Analysts say that this latest rally differs from 2017's as there are proportionally fewer retail investors and more institutions such as hedge funds and family offices trading cryptocurrencies.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Rising demand for tech roles in financial sector may lead to supply-demand mismatch: MAS

NTUC Income adds Covid-19 insurance coverage for overseas travel

Australian, New Zealand dollars pause to give thanks for bumper gains

SoftBank-backed US property brokerage Compass taps banks for IPO

Indonesia's biggest banks resist pressure to lower lending rates

Hedge-fund copycats rally as academics defend embattled strategy

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 26, 2020 02:16 PM
Companies & Markets

OUE C-Reit confirms in talks with Allianz entity for OUE Bayfront partial sale

THE manager of OUE Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OUE C-Reit) on Thursday noted that there is no certainty...

Nov 26, 2020 02:13 PM
Energy & Commodities

Most Singapore residential consumers satisfied with service by power retailers: survey

SINCE the nationwide rollout of the Open Electricity Market (OEM) two years ago, almost half of 1.4 million...

Nov 26, 2020 02:04 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares slip as investors shun risk on bleak US jobs data

[BENGALURU] Australia shares on Thursday snapped a three-session winning streak, dragged lower by heavyweight...

Nov 26, 2020 01:51 PM
Consumer

Marina Bay Sands adds mixed-reality tech to hybrid event studio

MARINA Bay Sands has added mixed-reality (MR) capabilities to its hybrid broadcast studio launched in August,...

Nov 26, 2020 01:34 PM
Banking & Finance

Rising demand for tech roles in financial sector may lead to supply-demand mismatch: MAS

SINGAPORE's financial services sector has remained resilient against the economic toll of the Covid-19 pandemic,...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: DBS, ThaiBev, Top Glove, SPH Reit, Dasin Retail Trust

Negative bond yield arrives in Singapore with UOB's 1b-euro issue

Singapore shares decline as global rally cools; STI opens 0.6% lower

Malaysia proposes changes to KL-Singapore High Speed Rail, Singapore remains committed to project

Broker's take: Maybank KE downgrades DBS, OCBC, UOB to 'sell' on 'unsustainable' rally

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for