You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Bitcoin rally is masking capital flight from crypto exchanges

Thu, May 16, 2019 - 8:57 AM

BP_Bitcoin_160519_64.jpg
While that may sound counter intuitive to the basic laws of supply and demand with prices of Bitcoin and other tokens surging, it's not that rare an occurrence in a market that has been dogged by allegations of fraud and manipulation over its decade long existence.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[PORTLAND] Lost among the current bout of cryptocurrency euphoria is the fact that capital outflows are exceeding inflows on some of the biggest digital-asset exchanges.

While that may sound counter intuitive to the basic laws of supply and demand with prices of Bitcoin and other tokens surging, it's not that rare an occurrence in a market that has been dogged by allegations of fraud and manipulation over its decade long existence.

TokenAnalyst, a London-based provider of blockchain data, estimates that withdrawals from trading platforms including Bitfinex, BitMEX, Binance and Kraken have exceeded inflows by about US$622 million over the past 5 days.

Bitcoin's more than 30 per cent price rise since last week may have been exaggerated by capital flight from the controversial exchange Bitfinex and its affiliated stablecoin Tether in the wake of allegations that the companies that control both co-mingled client and corporate funds to hide losses.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

As in past periods of turmoil, investors are seen seeking the safety of Bitcoin because it's the largest and most liquid token.

"Since Tether is insufficiently backed, it means that some of the reserves backing customer assets on exchanges are likely insufficient," John Griffin, a finance professor at University of Texas at Austin who had examined cryptocurrency market manipulation, said in an email.

"So smart customers will not custody their funds on exchanges and pull their crypto off exchanges. This could put further upward pressure on Bitcoin prices as one would rather take fake money and exchange it to Bitcoin."

Data from TokenAnalyst shows that Bitfinex had net outflows of more than US$1.7 billion of Bitcoin and Ether from the exchange since April 26, after New York's Attorney General alleged the companies engaged in a coverup. Bitfinex and Tether dispute the allegation and have classified the transfer of funds as a loan.

Bitcoin traded at a premium of as much as 6 per cent on Bitfinex compared with other crypto exchanges after the funding controversy broke, while prices of many other coins initially tumbled since Tether is widely used throughout the US$250 billion market as an intermediary in crypto trading.

The premium disappeared this week after Bifinex said it raised the equivalent of US$1 billion through an online sale of tokens.

On April 30, the companies behind Bitfinex and Tether said that the stablecoin is backed by cash and short-term securities equal to 74 percent of the outstanding coins rather than completely pegged to the US dollar. That came as a surprise to many traders, who assumed it was fully backed, and used Tether to park assets in during times of high volatility in the crypto markets.

Kasper Rasmussen, a spokesman for Bitfinex, didn't return a request for comment.

This wouldn't be the first time for Tether to impact Bitcoin prices.

Last year, Professor Griffin co-authored a paper looking at Tether's role in the 2017 boom, when Bitcoin almost touched US$20,000. The authors concluded that Tether was used to manipulate cryptocurrency prices, and that market manipulation accounted for half of the runup.

"Given that the Bitcoin market can be manipulated in such a significant way, it would not be a stretch nor surprising to find that manipulative activity is behind the recent run up when the underlying market mechanics are similar to before," Prof Griffin said.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

A*Star says it has no collaboration with Marvelstone Group

Secret bond deals making China's debt market more confusing

Indonesia raises 177b yen in Samurai bond sales

Temasek’s Vertex raises US$230m for fourth South-east Asia fund

Sluggish Singapore loan growth in 2019 amid stable rates, Sino-US trade war: Fitch

Citi to roll out consumer e-payments business in 20 markets including Asia by Q1 2020

Editor's Choice

BT_20190516_YOCDL16ZHENGZHO_3783066.jpg
May 16, 2019
Real Estate

CDL latest to seize new opportunities in China

BP_Singtel_160519_2.jpg
May 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel full-year profit hits 16-year low; CEO says too early to talk about 5G capex

BP_Neil McGregor_160519_6.jpg
May 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp Industries stands to benefit from US-China trade row: CEO

Most Read

1 Singtel not in position to speculate on capex for 5G in Singapore, says CEO
2 DBS' group head of technology and operations to retire
3 Two Singaporean teen golfers earn US trip
4 S$20m funding sought for honestbee; no update on strategy tweak
5 Sembcorp keen on Hyflux’s Tuaspring power plant, at the right price

Must Read

BP_Chua Kee Lock_160519_99.jpg
May 16, 2019
Garage

Temasek’s Vertex raises US$230m for fourth South-east Asia fund

doc75dfvl4zgu0uqeum5va_doc6ubx6kwvspuk6w1g2o6.jpg
May 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Citi_160519_88.jpg
May 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Citi to roll out consumer e-payments business in 20 markets including Asia by Q1 2020

May 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Utico offers town hall for Hyflux investors, wants to restart talks with PUB

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening