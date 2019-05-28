You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Bitcoin rises to year-high amid cryptocurrency comeback

Its price has more than doubled since March; rival coins such as Litecoin and Ether also up
Tue, May 28, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Sydney

BITCOIN soared to the highest level in a year, extending a run that's seen prices more than double since March.

The largest cryptocurrency climbed as much as 10 per cent on Monday from levels late on Friday, and was trading at US$8,847 as at 10.25am in Tokyo. Rival coins were also stronger at the start of the week. Litecoin added almost 9 per cent and Ether, the second largest digital token, rose 6 per cent.

Crypto proponents are taking encouragement from a string of recent headlines showing greater interest in the space from mainstream firms. Fidelity Investments is finalising plans to buy and sell the digital asset for institutional customers, and E*Trade Financial Corp is poised to allow crypto trading. AT&T Inc said it will permit customers to use payment processor BitPay to settle their online bills.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Bitcoin is up almost 70 per cent this month despite concerns from JPMorgan Chase & Co strategists that its price may have surged beyond its "intrinsic value" - a concept that not all agree applies to a digital currency.

"Easier to spend means a greater-use case and a greater level of adoption," Mati Greenspan, senior market analyst at eToro, wrote in a note on Friday. "The tipping point is likely very close now."

Bitcoin's fantastic run this year follows a painful downtrend that lasted the majority of last year and saw the digital currency tumble more than 70 per cent. Bulls are betting the run could continue as more institutions start to build out their own cryptocurrencies or launch projects using the underlying blockchain technology.

"It takes two to tango. The more merchants that accept crypto encourages more people to adopt it and use it," said David Tawil, president of crypto hedge fund ProChain Capital. "That's major."

But the crypto meltdown is still fresh on many investors' minds and not everyone is betting digital assets will become as widely accepted as enthusiasts hope. There are signs the rally is running too hot, wrote Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Mike McGlone in a note. Crypto transactions, for instance, have been lagging the broader rally, indicating caution for additional price increases, he said.

"This is still the thawing out from the crypto winter that was," said Mr Tawil. "There still may be another pullback before we get to fundamentals truly taking over and speculators and frauds being expunged." BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

HSBC S'pore creates new role to drive financial institution clients coverage in S-EA

China to sell strategic Anbang stake under revamp plan

Germany to order banks to boost recession buffers

China restructures Anbang in step to sell firm after takeover

Citi, JPMorgan, UBS face Australia forex cartel class action

China East Education Seeks Up to US$680m in Hong Kong IPO

Editor's Choice

BT_20190528_NSMKT28_3793474.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore equity prices look appetising but investors not biting

lwx_capitaland_280519_2.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand's new exco to include several C-suite Ascendas-Singbridge execs

BT_20190528_JAIHH28TAN_3793404.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

IHH Healthcare chief executive to retire at year-end

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer resigns from directorships
2 Jeffrey Ong has been contacting firms to tender resignation even as he remains incommunicado
3 Singapore business body pushing for fair rent terms from private landlords
4 Trump, Abe to burnish ties over golf, sumo and steak
5 Singapore manufacturers not hit by Huawei ban but brace for tech war

Must Read

BT_20190528_NSMKT28_3793474.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore equity prices look appetising but investors not biting

BT_20190528_TRAX28_3793406.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Trax joins Singapore's rarefied unicorn stable

lwx_capitaland_280519_2.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand's new exco to include several C-suite Ascendas-Singbridge execs

BT_20190528_CCASB28_3793435.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ascendas-Singbridge to launch urban solutions co-innovation lab

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening